Buy Instagram Followers: Everything You Need To Know & Best Vendors

Getting the social proof needed to make your Instagram profile a success can be difficult. There are many reasons that people choose to buy Instagram followers, including:

new to social media platforms

promoting Instagram marketing campaigns

starting a new business

recovering from a social media crisis

trying to stand out in a competitive industry

increasing brand awareness

reaching target demographics

Whatever reasons you may have to increase your follower count and boost your social media presence, many sites can help you do it. But, not all sites are reputable, and many only offer fake Instagram accounts – not real Instagram followers.

To ensure your safety and satisfaction, we’ve compiled a detailed guide covering everything you need to know about buying Instagram followers, including what to look for in reputable sites, the best sites to buy Instagram followers from, and how to choose the right package for your needs.

Why Should I Buy Instagram Followers from Reputable Sites?

Even shortcuts that help you save a lot of time and achieve your goals faster come with some risks. When you buy IG followers from less than reputable sites that use scam bot accounts or fake Instagram profiles, you risk alerting the Instagram algorithm and getting your account blocked or banned.

Social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all use algorithms to detect when users are trying to game the system. When you use fake followers or bots, your engagement rates will suffer because the interactions are not real. This tells the algorithm that something is wrong, and your account may get penalized with fewer views on your posts or even a temporary ban.

When you buy Instagram followers from reputable sites, you don’t have to worry about being banned or penalized. The followers are real users with active accounts who could like, comment, and engage with your Instagram posts and stories. This looks entirely natural for the algorithm and helps you avoid violating any of Instagram’s Terms and Conditions.

Additionally, when you buy Instagram followers from active, real accounts, you’re more likely to get real likes, comments, and views on your posts. This helps attract more organic followers and build your social media presence into a viral sensation.

What Should I Look For in A Reputable Site to Buy Insta Followers?

The hallmarks of a reputable site vary, but ultimately you want to look for a site that offers real, genuine followers with active accounts – not bots, blacklisted accounts, or spam. Additionally, you’ll want to consider:

Payment Methods

The most reputable sites offer reliable and secure payment methods in several options. However, if the site you are looking at doesn’t accept Visa, PayPal, or other major types of debit or credit cards, it’s best to look elsewhere for a more reputable provider.

24/7 Customer Support Team

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram run their platforms 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The site you purchased followers from should also be the same so that you can get immediate assistance for orders, unfollows, or any other questions or concerns you may have.

Free Trials & Money-Back Guarantees

The most reputable sites offer free trials or money-back guarantees to ensure you’re happy with their services. If the site you want to use doesn’t offer this, it could be a sign that they don’t stand behind their product or are using sketchy methods to deliver followers.

Full Transparency

The most reputable sites to buy Instagram followers from should always be transparent in their business practices. This includes how long it takes for delivery, what kind of followers you’ll receive, what payment methods they accept, and if there are any risks associated with using their service. Sites that don’t offer insight into their practices should be avoided.

Will Instagram Know That I Purchased Followers?

Buying followers is considered a marketing strategy and is not against Instagram’s Terms of Use. Reputable websites use several techniques and advanced software to perfectly time the delivery of your followers so that it looks completely natural to Instagram.

Additionally, the followers you receive will be real, active followers who engage with your content. This makes it impossible for Instagram to tell that you’ve purchased followers and ensures that your account is safe from any penalties.

Because you don’t have to share sensitive information like your password with reputable social media growth services you also don’t have to worry about hacks that would flag your account for misuse, spam, or bots.

What Are the Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers?

There are dozens of sites that are excellent for purchasing real, active Instagram followers. Our team narrowed it down to the following top two based on the criteria mentioned above and customer reviews from real Instagram influencers, small businesses, and individual profiles.

Twicsy provides a great way to get IG followers guaranteed to help you reach your social media goals. Highly reviewed by major media publications like Forbes and Men’s Weekly, Twicsy is a safe and reliable way to get the followers you need without any hassle.

What we love about Twicsy

No passwords required – just provide your Instagram username

Multiple payment methods accepted

Real, high-quality Instagram followers

Thousands of positive customer reviews

Mentioned in Delco Times, NYFamily, USMag, Men’s Journal and AMNY

Instagram Follower Packages at Twicsy

Twicsy offers two choices when it comes to purchasing followers – high-quality and premium. Each is available in one-off purchase packages ranging from 100 to 5000 followers.

High-quality followers are ideal for those wanting to give their account a boost or for those just starting out. These followers are all real people with profile photos – perfect for giving your account a more organic look.

Premium followers are just that – the cream of the crop when it comes to Instagram followers. With a slightly higher price tag, you’re guaranteed to get only the most active and engaged followers for your Instagram stories and posts. If you are already an influencer or have a large following, premium followers are a great way to keep your account looking its best.

Packages also come with an instant delivery that starts within minutes of placing your order. Twicsy IG follower packages also include 24/7 customer support and guaranteed delivery.

With options for quick social media follower boosts or organic managed growth, Buzzoid stands out for its quality services and customer support. With a wide variety of package options and some of the lowest prices in the industry, Buzzoid is a popular choice for those wanting to take their social media game to the next level.

What we love about Buzzoid

Low prices for high-quality followers

Fast delivery times

100K monthly recurring customers

Refills for 30 days when someone unfollows

Instagram Follower Packages at Buzzoid

Aspiring social media sensations can purchase discounted follower packages from Buzzoid that include high-quality or premium followers. Premium followers have higher rates than high-quality followers but can be worth the price if you are looking for extremely active and engaged users.

Packages start at less than $3 for 100 followers, and as many as 5000 followers can be purchased for under $100. Every follower package comes with 24/7 support, a delivery time of fewer than 3 hours, and a satisfaction guarantee.

Buzzoid also offers managed growth packages for serious social media users who want to take their account to the next level. For a monthly fee, you can have an expert team help you grow your account organically with real, targeted followers.

Whether it’s to spread brand awareness, send a customized hashtag viral, or just give your account a boost, Buzzoid is an excellent way to get the followers you need without breaking the bank.

How Many Followers Should I Buy?

The urge to buy thousands of IG followers can be strong, especially when you see how cheap Instagram followers can be. However, it’s important to remember that quality is more important than quantity when it comes to the number of followers you want to buy.

A few hundred high-quality followers who are engaged with your content are worth more than tens of thousands of fake or inactive accounts. Not only will these fake Instagram followers make your account look bad, but they can also get you banned from Instagram.

When deciding how many followers to buy, consider the following:

What are my social media goals?

How long do I want to take to reach my social media goals?

How much time do I want to spend ordering new followers?

What type of followers do I want? (Instagram ads, NFT, normal)

Do I need help tracking analytics?

Do I want to grow my brand on multiple platforms?

Answers to these questions will help you decide how many followers to buy and what type of package is right for you. When in doubt, it may be best to start with a handful of followers and see how your account grows. Sites to buy followers from have no limit to the number of times you can purchase, so if you decide you need a lot of followers later down the road – it’s not a problem to get them.

Make Your IG Profile Stand Out

If you want to ensure social media success on Instagram, you must have followers who can help you achieve your goals. Buying followers for Instagram is a great way to get the numbers up fast so you can start working on making your profile stand out from the rest.

Remember to know your social media goals in advance and purchase a package of followers that will help you achieve these goals. With a little bit of effort and the right strategy, you can get a lot of followers to turn your IG profile into the next trending social media sensation.