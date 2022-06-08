Newspaper cover

Chocolate Ballerina Co. gives sneak peek of all-Black Swan Lake

Chocolate Ballerina Company
The company will be showcasing a preview of their 2nd full-scale production.
‘Swan Lake’ may be one of the most famous ballets in the entire world, but it’s never been seen quite like this.

Chocolate Ballerina Company will be performing the first-ever all-Black production of ‘Swan Lake,’ but before the premiere, Philadelphians can catch a public preview of the show, titled ‘The Black Swan Revealed.’

Founded by Chanel Holland, the contemporary community-based dance organization’s main goal is to support the hidden talents of youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region and illustrate the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. And to start her dream, Holland saved every check she made to start the CBC, and her tenacity has led to the company’s opening just a few years ago, and now the preview performance this weekend.

‘The Black Swan Revealed’ will feature original choreography to the classic Tchaikovsky ballet and will serve as a preview of the company’s future full-length production, a release states. The celebratory event will take place June 10-11, at The Performance Garage (1515 Brandywine Street, Studio B) with the curtain rising at 8 p.m.

“We are thrilled to present this preview performance of Chocolate Ballerina Company’s take on this incredible master work,” noted company founder Chanel Holland in a statement. “Audience members can expect an evening of passion and celebration as we prepare for our future full-length staging of Swan Lake.”

While there, spectators can catch the all-Black staging of the highly-popular production featuring choreography from premier choreographers. Those who head to the preview will be among the first to get a preview of the show, plus eligible youth in attendance can also enter to win a scholarship to Chocolate Ballerina Company’s signature Ballet Bootcamp program, which runs June 20-24.

‘Swan Lake’ follows Odette and Prince Siegfried, doomed star-crossed lovers who are trying to overcome the forces of an evil sorcerer. The show lets its story unfold through a series of powerful and evocative dances, with the most popular perhaps being ‘Dance of the Cygnets’, and of course, the haunting ‘Dying Swan’ solo.

The full-length production of the show will be announced however, on a later date. And this follows suit for Chocolate Ballerina Company, which last year debuted the Philadelphia region’s first all-Black production of ‘The Nutcracker’ to audience acclaim. ‘Swan Lake’ will be the company’s second full-length production, and will hit the stage in early 2023.

Chocolate Ballerina Company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person. The classes are for active and inactive artists who seek professional training, and by attending a free dance class, participants will spend an hour and a half learning a mixture of ballet—contemporary form and technical training.

For information on the Chocolate Ballerina Company, visit chocolateballerinacompany.com. Tickets to “The Black Swan Revealed” can be purchased on Eventbrite.

