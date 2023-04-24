Newspaper cover

Firefighters battle blaze in Wissinoming

fire
Firefighters respond to a blaze in Wissinoming.
Philadelphia Fire Department

Health officials encouraged Wissinoming residents to stay indoors and close their windows for several hours Monday after a fire broke out at an industrial warehouse.

The fire occurred at a building on Darkrun Lane, a small road that runs toward the Delaware River from State Road near Van Kirk Street. An estimated 140 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze, which was reported at around 9:40 a.m. and brought under control an hour-and-a-half later, authorities said.

One person was injured and hospitalized in stable condition, Rachel Cunningham, a fire department spokesperson, told Metro.

Initially, the city’s Department of Public Health advised people to avoid the area and encouraged residents not to go outside “out of an abundance of caution.”

However, the department revised its recommendations late Monday afternoon, suggesting only that certain groups, such as the elderly and children, monitor air quality and take note of symptoms.

Anyone with an underlying medical condition should seek attention immediately if they have trouble breathing or experience nausea or dizziness, according to the guidance.

Inspectors were sent out to collect air samples to check for pollutants, city officials said. Those test results are still pending.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

