Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar

There will be two opportunities this weekend to check out the Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers Casino. On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, Philadelphians can head to the activation, which will feature over 60 art and craft vendors offering jewelry, pottery, housewares, clothing, men’s and women’s accessories, art, prints, stained glass, stationary, bath and body products, felt flower bouquets, dolls and more.

The Bazaar will take place on both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in addition to the vendors, Philadelphians can also check out Make + Take stations, spots to screen print your own holiday cards ($5) with Miriam Singer, color and stitch laser-cut ornament designs ($6) with Nimble Craft, macramé holiday wreath ornaments ($12-15) with Melissa Manna from Handmade by Melissa, and much more.

Treats will be provided by Okie Dokie Donuts and savory vegan and non-vegan treats will be served by Bourbon & Branch. Lastly, as an extra special offering, Art Star will also be giving away 75 free event totes at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. The Holiday Bazaar has a $3 entry fee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend between 4 and 5 p.m., with complimentary admission for children under 12 all weekend. Free parking will be provided by Rivers Casino for all Bazaar guests.

1001 N. Delaware Ave., artstarphilly.com

Beajoulas Noveau

This Thursday, Philadelphians can celebrate Beajoulas Noveau with The Good King Tavern and le Caveau (which sits right on top of TGKT). The commemoration, “Beaujolais and Burgers”, will feature a chalkboard takeover menu of five burgers, Raclette “wiz” fries, plus lots of great Beaujolais (a French Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée wine.)

Some of The Good King Tavern specials include a French onion soup patty melt, a chickpea burger, a burger “au poivre”, special glasses of Beajoulas Noveau and more. Then at le Caveau, specialty menu items include cru Beaujolais bottles pouring by-the-glass for weekly “Night Class” and Raclette “wiz” fries. Highlighted menu items will begin being served at 5 p.m.

614 S. 7th Street, thegoodkingtavern.com

cinéSPEAK

There are two opportunities to check out some of the featured films with cinéSPEAK. As an organization dedicated to putting “stories not often in the mainstream media” under the spotlight, Philadelphians’ first opportunity to partake in this weekend’s activities will be on Thursday, Nov. 17.

That evening, cinéSPEAK will launch a new annual program featuring up-and-coming local filmmakers from their favorite regional festivals called Best of Fests 2022. The event will be held at The Rotunda in University City (4014 Walnut St.) and will feature five films, according to a release. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 19, the organization will be hosting the closing program for We Are The Seeds 2022 on Cherry Street Pier (121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

The program is meant to amplify Indigenous voices, while also serving its local population. The program will feature short films, individual features, conversations with speakers and more. A full line-up can be found online.

cinespeak.org

Whiskey Rebellion

With ‘Whiskey Rebellion,’ prominent Philadelphia artist and jeweler John Y Wind will be showcasing his latest exhibit on the second floor of the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Philadelphia as part of their Maker Series.

According to a release, the exhibit will be on display in the second-floor lobby from now until Nov. 27, and features embellished and recontextualized vintage whiskey decanters of key figures from the American Revolution, exploring issues of masculinity, heroism and commemoration through a modern lens.

And this Saturday, Nov. 19, ‘Whiskey Rebellion’ will also feature a charm bar from noon to 4 p.m. in which attendees will be able to choose their own charms and John will be making personalized jewelry on-site. Charms start at $15, and the event is open to the public.

1620 Chancellor Street, hyatt.com

Red Kettle Kick-Off Festival

Why not have some fun while also doing some good this weekend? With the Red Kettle Kick-Off Festival, Philadelphians can head to Christmas Village at LOVE Park for an event filled with ways to enjoy some holiday spirit, and also, give back to the local community with the Salvation Army.

According to a release, taking place Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., the event will feature food from the Village, games, live music from a few groups including The Salvation Army Brass Band, appearances by mascots such as Gritty from The Philadelphia Flyers and Chipper from Herr Foods Inc. (with some photo opportunities), some remarks by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Salvation Army officials, and more.

Herr’s will make the first gift of the season, in the amount of $25,000, to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle at the event. More information can be found online.

16th Street and JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, give.salvationarmy.org