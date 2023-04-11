Independence Beer Garden opens up for the 2023 sunny season

The weather is getting nicer, and that means it’s time for the ever-popular Independence Beer Garden to once again open its doors (although it doesn’t really have any.) The open-air concept venue officially opens for the season this Wednesday, April 12 — now in its 9th year.

This fan-favorite beer oasis comes from The Schulson Collective—and you may have dined at some of the restaurant group’s other hotspots like Pearl & Mary, Prunella, Via Locusta, Alpen Rose, Giuseppe & Sons, Double Knot, DK Sushi, Harp & Crown, Sampan and more.

Independence Beer Garden, however, takes on its own sort of atmosphere as an upscale space with a comfortable overall environment, and an outdoor edge that’s quite unique.

Located just steps from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, IBG boasts over 20,000 square feet with four distinct seating areas featuring picnic tables, vintage garden chairs, and cozy Adirondack chairs, plus two bars, a large projector TV, and lots of games to play including giant Connect Four and Jenga, and Baggo, according to a release.

On the menu and from the bar, Philadelphians can find an assortment of treats to munch and sip on. Food-wise, the venue offers classic American fare, such as everything pretzel bites, pickle chips, buffalo cauliflower, a double cheeseburger and a turkey BLT. New menu items for 2023 include mac & cheese bites, a spicy caesar salad, the Impossible chicken sandwich, and the lamb pita.

And for a sweet touch, pastry chef Abby Dahan (you may have tried some of her treats years ago at Parc or even more recently at Samuel’s) has come up with some creations—such as the watermelon sherbert push pop, a cinnamon-sugar pretzel with spiced chocolate, funfetti ice cream sandwich, and caribou crunch popcorn with peanut, toffee, and marshmallow.

Bar-wise, Philadelphians can find an extensive beverage menu that features 40 taps of regional and domestic craft beers, as well as wine, cocktails, seltzers, and non-alcoholic options.

As a release states, Independence Beer Garden is perfect for hosting events, whether guests are looking to mix and mingle around the space, or create a semi-private section for their group in one of the garden’s alcoves. And with the picnic-style menu, it makes it easy for guests to be able to dine family-style.

To find out more about IBG, visit phlbeergarden.com