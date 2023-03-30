Chefs show their skills at James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Culinary Tour

HughE Dillon is a Philadelphia-based photographer and creator of the PhillyChitChat blog. Follow him on Twitter @HughE_Dillon and on Instagram @PhillyChitChat.

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Culinary Tour stopped in Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 28, to celebrate more than a dozen of the most popular chefs and restaurants in the city. Nearly 450 guests enjoyed the walk-around tasting at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with food stations being hosted by a dozen chefs including Chef Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon of Kalaya in Philadelphia.