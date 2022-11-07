Man killed, teen wounded in shooting on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line

A gunman opened fire on a train in Philadelphia on Monday, killing a man and wounding a teenager, authorities said.

Officials said the 21-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

He was taken to Temple University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Monday. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A 16-year-old youth was also shot and was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests were immediately announced.

