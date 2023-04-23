Morgan’s Pier opens for 12th season on the waterfront

Morgan’s Pier, Philadelphia’s staple summertime destination, has officially opened for its 12th season with a revamped menu, updated beverage selections and weekly entertainment.

Culinary offerings will be a merger of several staples alongside updated and revised additions for the new season. Guests can count on local favorite Pier Burger to make it’s return, with new additions including crispy calamari “piccata”, braised short rib birria taquitos and consomme, and a fresh burrata and arugula salad with grilled plums, pistachio pesto and toasted sourdough.

From the bar, frozen favorites will rotate throughout the season along with a wide selected of craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

This summer, Morgan’s Pier will host a trivia night every Tuesday, performances by the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Wednesdays, live music Thursdays, as well as monthly Salsa Nights. The full list of entertainment can be found online at morganspier.com/upcoming- events. Morgan’s Pier will also host “Yappy Hours,” in partnership with the PSPCA, where Philadelphians and visitors can bring dogs to drink and dine. Dog lovers can dress up their pup for this year’s themes: Hawaiian (May 1 and July 10) and Bandana (June 5), with prizes awarded to the best-dressed pooch. Proceeds from Yappy Hour will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA.