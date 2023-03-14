Northern Liberties shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Northern Liberties, authorities said.

Investigators said the three victims were driving in a Honda Civic when they parked near the corner of Girard Avenue and Marshall Street. Just before 11 p.m., another car pulled alongside them, and at least one person opened fire, detectives believe.

Friends took two of the three men to Jefferson University Hospital, and the third victim was transported by officers who responded to the scene.

Jael Bravo, 21, of Northwood, was shot multiple times, and he succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Jefferson University Hospital, according to police.

Another 21-year-old man, who was also shot multiple times, was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg, authorities said. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and police did not provide information about a possible motive.

Later, at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a vacant lot on the 3000 block of N. 16th Street in North Philadelphia, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, and authorities have not identified him. No arrests have been made in connection with the killing.