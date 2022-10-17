‘Rosaline’ cast and crew talks star-crossed connection to its story

The term star crossed lovers was coined through Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, and it’s known as a beautiful love story—well, from said lover’s eyes. But what about those who came before? Everyone typically has an ex, and that rings true for dear Romeo.

‘Rosaline’ takes the classic story by William Shakespeare and changes the vantage point of the romance, with Romeo’s jilted previous lover, and Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline Capulet having the point of view. In this comedic retelling, the age-old tale not only is re-examined, but updated, integrated and hilariously played out with a talented cast driving the plot, and the humor.

Kaitlyn Dever takes on the role of the title character, and right from the first scene, audiences know that this film is different. With Romeo (played by Kyle Allen) seen right off the bat climbing up to Rosaline’s balcony, the words of Shakespeare are said from him to his lover. And Rosaline, in more modern slang, asks very bluntly what he’s talking about.

It’s from there on out that you see the timeless story told with comedy that’s smart, driven and still true to the original plot. With the introduction of some new characters (such as Dario, played by Sean Teale), and the reinvigoration of old ones (including Paris, played by Spencer Rayshon Stevenson), ‘Rosaline’ offers its own strengths, and it’s an extremely fun watch to delve into. That’s also part of what drew director Karen Maine in to sign on with the project as well.

“I love Kaitlyn and her work. [I’ve been] dying to work with her, she’s amazing….So, I read it,” Maine explains in a global press conference. “The script was amazing, and written by Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter— who I have long been fans of from ‘(500) Days of Summer’ and their whole body of work. It’s just hilarious. The idea to set it in classic Renaissance period with this modern language and the modern sensibilities and themes just would create this, in my mind, this perfect juxtaposition of old and new that just really nailed the comedy and let it shine.”

Maine also goes into how updated music played a role in the film by using modern elements like a synth, but also a lot of old period instruments from the time, such as lutes, flutes and harpsichords. The soundtrack is utilized beautifully from renditions of ‘Dancing On My Own,’ ‘It Must Have Been Love,’ ‘All By Myself,’ and other tracks in some of the more regal, and the more comedic scenes. It all works.

This particular story is interesting when you look at the context of the original plot of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as well. Rosaline is in the first telling—but she plays a very minute part in the whole storyline. We’ve seen other stories in pop culture take on the idea of a different vantage point such as in ‘Wicked,’ or more recently, ‘Cobra Kai.’ But, with ‘Rosaline,’ this story brings to life what would have been a reasonably forgettable character.

“[Rosaline] is mentioned in ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ But she’s a very, very, very small role in the story,” explains this film’s Rosaline, Kaitlyn Dever. “And so, because of that, it was actually a really exciting prospect because you can kind of do anything and everything you want to…and the character that I sort of created with Karen was something that we just felt like you could go for it in so many ways. I just appreciated and admired [Rosaline’s] determination and her fearlessness and her drive. But just playing up the comedy, the writing is so brilliant [that] it was really easy to go there.”

What stays true to the original story is Romeo being a hopeless romantic. What we see him profess to Rosaline, we soon see him say to Juliet—though he says its the first time he really means it. The star-crossed characters meet as they do in the original story at the Capulet’s masquerade ball. But Romeo first goes there to meet Rosaline.

“Romeo would fall in love with a stick if you’d let him,” explains Kyle Allen. “He’s completely obsessed with the concept and the idea of love. And other than that, that’s pretty much the entirety of his personality. He doesn’t have much else going on.”

After proclaiming his love to Rosaline, Romeo is surprised when she doesn’t say it back. Instead, she tells him to meet her at the masquerade ball, where they can finally dance together under the guise of the party. However, Rosaline’s father has other plans, and sets her up with Dario—one of the last formidable suitors in Verona who’s just returned from the war “fully in tact.”

Dario seems to be interested, but lovesick Rosaline… is not.

“There’s so much to her, you would not want to do anything other than [to] find out more. But I think Dario, the thing that drew me to Dario is something that I didn’t have…which is that he just doesn’t mind what anyone thinks of him or how he appears,” Teale explains. “He is a certain way, and I do not possess that trait at all. I’m scared about everyone’s opinion. But Dario sort of manages to be a lot more progressive than a man would be in that time.”

As for Juliet (Isabela Merced), she still plays a vital role in the story, but one seen through her older cousin’s eyes. And for some time, there’s a jilted spin on the young and beautiful Juliet.

“Juliet is a strong woman, but she’s also very sensitive and emotional and sympathetic and empathetic. I think Rosaline and Juliet do a great job of representing both sides of what feminism and what womanhood really is—you can be strong and you can be sentimental and sensitive, and still be an independent woman. I think it’s nice to see the two extremes of rebellion and then sweetness and kind of a naïveté.”

As Rosaline soon learns—though she never loses her wit—she may have been wrong about her own star-crossed desires from the beginning. But the ride there is fun to see. Through impeccable timing, the plot blending new and old into the story beautifully, and the new spin on such a well-covered plot, ‘Rosaline’ offers a refreshing watch. And you’ll likely never look at the star-crossed storyline the same ever again.

‘Rosaline‘ is now streaming on Hulu.