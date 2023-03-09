Suits & Sazeracs event raises money for local nonprofit

HughE Dillon is a Philadelphia-based photographer and creator of the PhillyChitChat blog. Follow him on Twitter @HughE_Dillon and on Instagram @PhillyChitChat.

Henry A. Davidsen: Master Tailors & Image Consultants and Brian Lipstein recently hosted the return of Suits & Sazeracs, the spirited cocktail competition and charitable fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit The Wardrobe on Monday, March 6.

The event was presented in collaboration with award-winning local distillery Bluebird Distilling. Philly’s top bar talent competed to create the most delicious Sazerac. Judges chose Red Owl Tavern: Chris Devern, Lead Bartender, while guests chose Stratus Rooftop Lounge: Patrick Banko, Lead Bartender.

There was also a best dressed competition judged by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Elizabeth Wellington, and noted menswear and lifestyle influencer Sabir Peele. Best dress in the women’s category was Nataliya Yermolenko and in the men’s category was Anthony Sung.

But the big winner of the night was The Wardrobe, which received a $7,500 donation from the proceeds of Suits & Sazeracs.

ALL IMAGES BY HUGH DILLON