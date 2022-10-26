Where to celebrate and watch the Phillies in the World Series

The World Series is almost here and if you’re trying to figure out where to watch those Phightin’ Phils’, we’ve got you covered.

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

In an all-new location, Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse held its grand opening earlier this fall, and now, it offers a prime location to watch the Phillies in the playoffs. As a release states, in their new home, Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse will feature two levels with 4,000+ square feet of space, with 45 seats at the bar and 70 seats at tables on the ground main level. The space also features 25 seats at the bar, 10 at the rail looking over the lower level and 40 more at tables on the second/mezzanine level—so, there’s ample opportunity here to watch a win. In total look for around 190 seats inside, with outdoor seating to be added next year as well. The downstairs and upstairs bars will both feature full service bars, plus plenty of TVs and sound systems for an all-star game day. Come this Friday, look for 22 large screen HD televisions, and an 11 foot high resolution big screen to play the World Series.

1921 Samson St., cavsrittenhouse.com

South Street Headhouse District

There is more than one reason to head to South Street on Monday, Oct. 31. The spirited avenue of the city will be celebrating both Halloween and the Philadelphia Phillies through their Halloween Bar Bash: World Series Edition. While there, guests can enjoy Halloween cocktails (many of them red), World Series game day food and drink specials, over 50 TVs across the district all playing the Phillies game, plus tons of other “spectacular spooky happenings.”

A full list of who’s offering what on South Street this Monday (beginning at 6 p.m.) can be found online.

southstreet.com

McGillan’s Olde Ale House

Anyone who heads to the city’s oldest bar can find red beer now being poured for the first time ever—along with a slew of other specials. To celebrate the World Series, the Ale House will be offering Phillies-themed food and drink specials.

The menu is now serving up the MVP (boasting meatloaf, Vidalia onion rings and provolone, topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and ranch on Texas Toast,) The Vet (a South Philly Classic made with grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone, tomato, ham, salami, mixed greens and red wine vinaigrette,) Grandslam Sampler (boasting cheesesteak eggrolls, mozzarella sticks, buffalo tender bites and fried mushrooms,) and the Ring the Bell (a cheesesteak stuffed roasted red pepper, with fried onions, provolone, served over mashed potatoes, drizzled with homemade tomato sauce.)

The Phillies are also taking over the drink menu with the Phillie-tini (made with Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, pineapple and cranberry juice, shaken, then served in a red-sugar rimmed martini glass), the Phanatic Drop (made with Two Gingers Irish Whiskey and apple pucker liqueur, dropped in Wyndridge Cider,) and Pitchers of Phils RED October Pils being offered for only $10.50.

1310 Drury St., mcgillins.com

Philadium

This old-school South Philly bar is a great spot to post up and watch the game if you still want to get that by-the-stadium feeling. With plenty of seats in and around the bar — which is also surrounded by TVs — guests can watch their team in the game while sipping on a wide variety of libations (especially beer) and munch on some classic bar snacks.

1631 Packer Ave., philadium.com

CO-OP Restaurant & Bar

Over in West Philly, CO-OP is celebrating every Philly sports team with a Game Day Happy Hour. The open air restaurant located at the corner of 33rd and Chestnut will host a slew of specials every time a local team plays—whether its the Eagles, Sixers, Flyers or of course, the Phillies.

As a release states, the Game Day Happy Hour includes: Blistered Shishito Peppers ($12, accompanied by Lemon Vinaigrette), Green Garlic Hushpuppies ($10, said to be a must-try for any hushpuppy fan, served with Tarragon Mayo), Pork Rinds ($8, served with Sour Cream Dip), Fancy Fries ($10, spiced with CO-OP’s signature blend and served with aioli), and the CO-OP Party Mix ($5 popcorn mix seasoned with Old Bay).

The game-time snacks come hand-in-hand with drink specials as well. On game day, visitors can indulge in a $6 Citywide, plus select beers and well-mixed drinks ranging from $4 to $6. CO-OP is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, with the bar serving from 4 to 10 p.m.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com