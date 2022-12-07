Your festive guide to holiday pop-up bars in Philly

The Prime Rib

Down in South Philadelphia at the Live! Casino, a boozy Winter Wonderland has popped up at The Prime Rib Library Bar. Presented by Stella Artois, this new swanky and icy seasonal activation—which runs until Jan. 4—also features cocktails from Lê of Hop Sing Laundromat—which was recognized by Esquire as ‘one of the best Bars in America.’

To match the caliber of cocktails, light bites will be served by The Prime Rib’s Executive Chef Justin Nelson (think jumbo shrimp cocktail, wild mushroom and goat cheese tarts and more.) This reservations-only experience will welcome guests Wednesday through Saturday evenings, and on Wednesdays specifically, there is a Bubbles and Pearls happy hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. featuring $2 oysters and $10 champagne flights. Thursday nights, on the other hand, will feature live music from the venue’s bartender and musician Dan Kulisek.

Guests may book via Open Table online, and for those looking to reserve the space for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve, email [email protected].

900 Packer Ave., philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Alpine Heights is just as it sounds—a ski-lodge-inspired pop-up at the rooftop bar and hangout, Assembly, located in the Logan Hotel. The seasonal activation runs until Feb. 28 and includes fondue, hot cocktails, comfort food, themed décor, and cozy blankets returning for another year.

Alpine Heights has some new additions as well, including an all-new outdoor pizza oven and flatbread happy hour (Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.) Assembly has also added additional standing heaters and all-new Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pits for every high-top table to keep the heat even during the coldest months.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, assemblyrooftop.com

Santa’s Gingerbread House at Wild Honey

If you plan to head to the coastal town of Atlantic City this holiday season, there’s a sweet reason to check out Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern at the Tropicana. Open now through Jan. 2, the venue’s pop-up features holiday-themed decor (think trees, lights, mistletoe) to pair along with its BBQ fare. Cocktail-wise, there are also a few new specials.

Selections include the Kiss Me Mistletoe Cooler (100 oz., made with a cherry rum cooler garnished with cherries and mistletoe) and The Hibiscus Christmas (tequila, hibiscus, orange liqueur, fresh lime and a rosemary sprig), plus more. Another sweet addition to the menu comes in the form of the Big A** Cinnamon Sugar Donut Sundae (with vanilla ice cream, Christmas color gummies, chocolate pretzels, Christmas cookies, Christmas Candy and red and blue pop rocks glitter with a candy star on top. Additional new menu items can be found online.

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey wildhoneybbq.com

U-Ville at Uptown Beer Garden

There’s still some time to pack in some holiday cheer at Uptown Beer Garden, which was transformed into U-Ville earlier this holiday season. Inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic, Uptown Beer Garden’s brand new space this year has been converted from top to bottom into a giant outdoor-indoor pop-up bar just in time for the holidays. Philadelphians coming for Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be able to warm up under the giant tent, take in the thousands of sparkling lights, enjoy the festive tree decorations, warm up by the fire-pits and enjoy a trip down U-Ville lane. There’s even fake snow. Plus, there will be plenty of holiday fare in both the food and drinks section to indulge in — so you could say it’s a no-brainer.

1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., facebook.com

Figo Italian

For something a little different than the normal holiday pop-up bars in Philly, diners can head to Figo in Northern Liberties for their igloo dining experience. According to a release, each igloo comes with clear views of the nighttime skies, full table service and plenty of devices and insulation for the heat. They each seat between four and six people while giving a full view of the Northern Liberties sidewalk scene.

The igloos will also host the return of the Ice Queen and the Northern Liberties Princess Brunch, on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, and Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 18. If it’s not your cup of tea however, Glu Hospitality is also building a giant outdoor Christmas bar and enclosing the entire outdoor cocktail garden for seasonal enjoyment.

1033 N. 2nd Street, figoitalian.com

Tinsel

It would be hard to mention holiday pop-up bars in Philly without mentioning Tinsel. It’s a photo-op, wrapped in cocktail concoctions and seasonal decorations. And as a release states, guests can look for all new designs, new artists, more decor, more hours, extra twinkle, added glitter, festive holiday tunes, new cocktails, custom cups/ ornaments, and much more bling. Tinsel will have have tons of new surprises to share for the new season, plus some returning favorites.

The fan-favorite pop-up will remain open until New Year’s Eve.

116 S. 12th Street, facebook.com/Tinselphilly