A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized following a shooting early Monday morning in Tacony, authorities said.

The teenager was struck in his lower right leg just after 1:15 a.m. on the 6500 block of Marsden Street, according to police. Medics took him to St Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.