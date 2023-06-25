2 killed, 7 injured in shootings

At least two people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia.

Medics pronounced a 30-year-old man dead after his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of Kelly Drive, near boathouses on the Schuylkill River, authorities said.

Less than an hour earlier, at 2 a.m., two men were struck when gunfire erupted on the 1400 block of N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators said that one of the victims, described as around 20 years old, was struck multiple times and died a short time later at Temple University Hospital. A 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Police did not publicly identify either homicide victim, and no one was immediately arrested in connection to the killings.

Two young people were wounded when someone fired into a large crowd early Sunday morning at Fairmount Park’s Belmont Plateau, authorities said.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in her back and right shoulder and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit in the leg, investigators said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Several hundred people were gathered at the popular spot at the time of the shooting, according to multiple media reports.

On Saturday night, at around 8:30 p.m., a 55-year-old man was shot in both of his knees inside a grocery store on the 6100 block of N. Broad Street in the Ogontz neighborhood, police said. He was in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center following the shooting.

Investigators said a man was apprehended at the scene, but no further information was released.

A 37-year-old man at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday showed up to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to authorities. He was later listed in critical condition.

Police said the location of the shooting was unclear.