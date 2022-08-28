2 killed, 7 wounded in weekend shootings

At least two people were killed and seven others were injured in shootings Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

Authorities said a man was shot in the buttocks just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of N. Chadwick Street in North Philadelphia. The victim, whose age was not provided by police, died a short time later at Temple University Hospital.

Earlier, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot inside a property on the 1800 block of E. Orleans Street in Kensington, according to police.

No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of either killing.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old boy was shot in his left leg just before 3:15 p.m. at Cumberland and Natrona streets in Strawberry Mansion, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Someone shot a 37-year-old man in the left thigh and hand just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday at 32nd and Sergeant streets, just around the corner from where the 13-year-old boy was injured, investigators said. The victim is expected to physically recover.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday found a 17-year-old boy with a wound to his right thigh on the 5900 block of Christian Street in West Philadelphia. Authorities said the teenager was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a man following a standoff after two people were shot at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the face, left arm and left leg and rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. The other victim, a 66-year-old man, was struck in the arm and hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers were patrolling in the area when the shots rang out and spotted a 26-year-old man run into a property on 22nd Street, investigators said. Police surrounded the building for nearly four hours before the man was arrested without incident, authorities said.

Police said charges are pending against the suspect, who was not identified.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital after she was shot once in the left leg on the 2000 block of Granite Street in Frankford, according to police. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

An argument inside a home on the 1300 block of N. Orianna Street in North Philadelphia ended with a 20-year-old woman shot in the right thigh, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, and she was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say a suspect has been identified, a 19-year-old man, but he has not been apprehended.