2022 Made in America Guide: Performances, road closures and more

It’s the end of the summer, and that always means a few things for Philadelphia—schools are back in session, traffic gets a little bit heavier, and the Made in America music festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Now in its 11th year, the 2022 Made in America artists will perform on multiple stages on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4, and doors will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and running until approximately midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Headliners include Tyler The Creator (Saturday) and Bad Bunny (Sunday) with additional performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, and Victoria Monét.

Tickets range in price ($99-$750), depending on how many days you plan to attend and if you want a VIP option. Entrances are located on 21st Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and visitors should note that re-entry to the venue will not be permitted on either day.

There will be multiple food vendors on site (think Kandy Ices, Mad Dog Morgans, Latin Bites, Philly Fry and more), and other stands will be selling merch, custom items and unique finds. Back for another year is also the Cause Village—a hub dedicated to social action at Made in America, celebrating the power of local and national organizations since its inception.

The Village overall features 30 local and national organizations including ACCT Philly, BEAM, Covenant House Philadelphia, HeadCount, Philadelphia Works, REFORM Alliance, and Share Food Program, to name a few. Cause Village will also feature an art installation described as “a large-scale visual representation of a variety of causes,” and each letter in the installation is designed by a featured artist.

Those looking for parking for the festival can check out the parking garages at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation, Franklin Institute and The Rodin Museum. The Made in America Festival is an all-ages event, however, to enter the festival beer garden areas and to purchase alcohol, individuals must be 21+ and have valid photo I.D.

And as for road closures, a release states that to accommodate venue construction and the two-day festival, gradual lane restrictions and road closures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and in sections of the Fairmount and Logan Square neighborhoods has already begun. The number and magnitude of street closings and parking restrictions will increase each day until the festival ends, and all roadways will reopen prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with traffic patterns returning to normal. However, some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Philadelphians can find more specific road closure details online, but delays can be expected during the course of event construction and on festival days. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in the areas near these festivities before and during Labor Day weekend.

Made in America also has an app, where patrons can check out line-ups, get updates, edit your wristband info, check out maps of the venue and more. And additionally, according to a release, the festival has partnered with iDeko to compile and address community-related questions and/or concerns. A hotline (917-732-7501) has been made available for the duration of the event, inclusive of the site build.

SEPTA has also made a few announcements for Made in America: First, the Regional Rail will operate extra trains and select trains will operate later than regularly scheduled. According to SEPTA, Concertgoers are also encouraged to use the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and trolleys this weekend. Lastly, a number of bus routes operating on and around the Parkway will operate with detours due to street closures.

The release also states that Made in America is a rain or shine event. Attendees should sign up to receive free weather and emergency alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777, and in the case of severe weather, should listen for announcements broadcast across the festival footprint.

For information on the 2022 Made in America Festival, visit madeinamericafest.com