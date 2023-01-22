3 shootings, 2 stabbings across Philadelphia this weekend

Three people were injured in shootings and two others were hospitalized after being stabbed in separate incidents over the weekend in Philadelphia.

Police said a 55-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of S. 48th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim was being treated for wounds to his arm, chest, shoulder and back, and he is expected to physically recover. Officers apprehended a suspect at the scene, authorities said.

On Saturday, just before midnight, gunshots rang out on the 5200 block of N. 11 Street in Logan, leaving a 26-year-old man wounded, according to police.

The man was shot three times in his right shoulder and chest area, and he was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

In East Falls, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right shoulder at around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 block of Cresson Street, investigators said. Police described his injuries as serious, but he is expected to survive.

Someone shot a 62-year-old man at around 1 p.m. Saturday on the 5100 block of Old York Road in Logan, according to police. The man walked to nearby Einstein Medical Center, and his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Early Saturday, at around 1:45 a.m., there was a stabbing inside a house on the 1500 block of S. Lambert Street in South Philadelphia, authorities said. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said a woman was arrested in connection with the incident.