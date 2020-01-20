37-year-old man stabbed during violent South Philly home invasion

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

A violent home invasion occurred early Monday morning in South Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on the 2600 block of Colorado Street.

6abc.com reported that police said two men broke into the home wearing masks and stabbed the victim in the back before running from the house. The stabbing took place while the 37-year old victim struggled with the intruders.

It is believed that the two suspects may have also had a gun during the time of the incident.

Investigators said it is still unknown what was stolen from the home at the time of the violent assault and home invasion. The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital after the incident took and place and was reported to be in stable condition.

Residents of South Philadelphia have been fearful of the rising home invasion crime rates for the past few months. Those living in the area have been instructed to keep deadbolts locked and to check all windows and points of entry each night.