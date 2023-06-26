4 injured in shootings

Four people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday night and early Monday in Philadelphia.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder was dropped off just before 1:30 a.m. Monday at Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia. The location of the shooting is unknown, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

A 52-year-old man flagged down officers after he was shot at about 1 a.m. Monday on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Drive, in the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Oxford Village development in the Lower Northeast, investigators said.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two people were struck when shots were fired at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of N. Dover Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot in her back and hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, was hit in his right arm and was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of any of the shootings.

Detectives are also investigating an alleged home invasion armed robbery that occurred at around 2:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 200 block of S. Saint Bernard Street in West Philadelphia.

A gunman entered through a basement window and pistol whipped a 39-year-old man in the head, investigators said. The suspect stole a computer, cash and keys, according to police. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.