4 killed in recent Philadelphia violence

Three people were fatally shot and a woman was beaten to death in separate incidents Monday night and early Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was “found assaulted in the head with an unknown object” just before 10 a.m. Tuesday inside a house on the 600 block of Park Lane in West Mount Airy.

Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. A person was arrested, but authorities have not provided further information.

On Monday night, officers were called at around 9:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of N. 20th Street in North Philadelphia, where they found two men who had been shot, according to police.

One of the men, described by investigators as in his mid-20s, had a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

Authorities said the other victim, 31-year-old Quintin Jones, was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

At around the same time, just after 9:15 p.m. Monday, shots erupted on the 4200 block of Parrish Street in West Philadelphia.

Tahjae Brooks, 21, was struck in the head and buttocks and later died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported in the immediate aftermath of either shooting.

Someone shot a 19-year-old man twice in the chest just before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of W. Norris Street in North Philadelphia, according to authorities. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are also investigating three different robberies in Northeast Philadelphia.

On Monday, at around 9:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery on the 1000 block of Howell Street in the Summerdale neighborhood, police said. Investigators reported that the suspect took $40 and a cellphone.

The victim was hospitalized with wounds to his abdomen and face and was later listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Four men – one of whom had a gun – kicked down the back door of a home at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of St. Vincent Street in Mayfair, police said. They allegedly tied up the victim and stole $700 in cash and a phone. No one was physically injured.

Later, just before noon Tuesday, a T-Mobile store on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue in the Bells Corner section was held at gunpoint by four men, authorities said.

Investigators said the crew took $80,000 worth of cellphones.