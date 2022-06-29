Looking for some fun things to do for the 4th of July in Philadelphia? We’ve got you covered.

Funk on Front

The Philadelphia-born brass-heavy band SNACKTIME is bringing their funk, punk, jazz, pop and R&B influences to Middle Child Clubhouse for a 4th of July celebration this Monday. The day of celebration, titled ‘Funk on Front’ will feature a block party celebrating Independence Day with lively music and delicious food and drink options from local vendors including Liberty Kitchen, 1-900-Ice-Cream, JamBrü Ferments and more. Philadelphians can head to Middle Child from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $30/person (free for children under 12 year old) which includes all-day entry, and can be purchased online.

1232 N. Front St., tickettailor.com

Party on the Pier

On Sunday, July 3, Rivers Casino will be hosting a free family-friendly event with food trucks, games, an Elton John tribute band, plus, a dazzling fireworks display to cap off the evening at 9 p.m., which visitors can view from the Riverwalk. The event will also feature lawn games, is pet-friendly, and will kick off at 6 p.m.

1001 N. Delaware Ave, riverscasino.com

The Bourse

The Old City food hall is throwing down for the 4th of July in Philadelphia this Sunday. Aside from being a sponsor of the 2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival, the venue will also be hosting an outdoor beer garden, artisan craft market, cocktail and zero-proof bar, and more in front of the food hall, on 5th Street between Chestnut and Market streets. On July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m., Philadelphians can indulge in a selection of boozy and non-boozy beverages from the patio, including frozen spiked lemonades and Night Shift Brewing Beers from Scoop DeVille, Doc Wylder’s and Spearhead Brewing Company’s Decoy Lager from Freebyrd Chicken, Double Nickel Brewing Company beers from Grubhouse, and much more. Plus, local mixologist Stacey Lyons, of La Botanica, will be shaking up a variety of craft cocktails and mocktails.

111 S. Independence Mall E., theboursephilly.com

North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration

On Friday, July 1, kick the weekend off with a bang by heading down to Atlantic City for its holiday fireworks showcase. According to a release, the show will be free and open to the public featuring several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk. The locations include: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat and Steel Pier. Tennessee Avenue restaurants are also sponsors of the fireworks celebration, and live music, drink specials, and other activations can be found from 6-9 p.m. across the North Beach boardwalk area and Tennessee Avenue prior to the fireworks.

atlanticcitynorthbeach.com

Museum of the American Revolution

The MoAR is celebrating the 4th of July in Philadelphia with a weekend full of activities. From Friday, July 1, until Tuesday, June 5, the museum will be showcasing pop-up talks surrounding the theme of equality, walking tours, live performances from the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad, crafts in the Revolution Place Discover Center and much more. Philadelphians who head to the cultural establishment can also check out a broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence on display, and also tune in to the return of historical interpreter Daryian Kelton as part of the Meet the Revolution series. A full schedule of events can be found on the MoAR’s website.

101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org

City Cruises

City Cruises offers a wide range of opportunities to cruise on the Delaware River, all designed to showcase the beauty and fascinating history of Philadelphia. For the red, white and blue holiday, the company’s popular 4th of July Signature Brunch Cruise and 4th of July Fireworks Signature Dinner Cruise will both feature a chef-prepared meal and live entertainment. However, an extra dazzle regarding the dinner cruise is the fact that you get a front-row seat to Philadelphia’s fireworks display.

cityexperiences.com