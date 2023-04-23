5 injured in overnight shootings

Five men were seriously wounded in separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday in Philadelphia.

In Kensington, officers were called at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Hart Lane, where they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in his neck, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old man was also hospitalized in extremely critical condition after he was shot inside an underground PATCO Speedline concourse in Center City, investigators said.

The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday near the 15–16th & Locust Station, according to authorities. Officers rushed the victim to Jefferson University Hospital.

Police responded at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of S. 34th Street in Grays Ferry for a report of gunshots. They found an unattended Mercedes Benz on the street with two bullet holes, investigators said.

The victim, a 32-year-old, had already been taken in a private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with wounds to his neck, shoulder and face, authorities said. He was listed in critical condition.

Two men were struck when gunfire erupted at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot several times and hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his back and is expected to survive.

No arrests were reported in the immediate aftermath of any of the shootings.