7 wounded in separate shootings

Gunfire left seven people, including a 4-year-old boy, wounded Sunday evening and early Monday across Philadelphia.

The boy was struck in his right shoulder after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded barbershop at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Olney, authorities said.

His father reportedly attempted to drive him to the hospital before crashing at 13th and Grange streets, near Einstein Medical Center. The boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

“There were plenty of people in this barbershop,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. “We need people to come forward and help police in this investigation.”

Two men were hospitalized after shots rang out just before 4 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of W. Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police said a 42-year-old man was shot four times, and a 35-year-old sustained several wounds to his right hand and buttocks. Both are expected to survive.

A 28-year-old man showed up to Temple University Hospital just before 3:30 a.m. Monday after being shot in the right thigh on the 200 block of W. Cumberland Street in the Fairhill neighborhood, investigators said. He was later listed in stable condition.

Someone shot a 20-year-old man in his lower left leg just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 7700 block of Castor Avenue in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, at around 9:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man was shot in his left calf on the 200 block of E. Allegheny Avenue in Kensington, according to authorities. He is expected to physically recover.

Earlier, at 6:30 p.m., a 66-year-old man was walking on the 2500 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia when he was shot once in his right knee, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police did not make any arrests in the immediate aftermath of the recent shootings. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the PPD’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.