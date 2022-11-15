Allan Domb enters mayor’s race

Real estate broker and former City Councilmember Allan Domb is running in the 2023 Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor.

Domb, who resigned from Council in August to explore a run, officially announced his campaign Tuesday.

Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown tweeted that he will announce his candidacy on Wednesday.

The pair join a crowded Democratic field that already includes recently-resigned City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former Councilmembers Derek Green, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker.

Brown runs 10 ShopRites and two Fresh Grocers in the Philadelphia area. He has received accolades for operating in underserved neighborhoods and hiring recently incarcerated people.

He also co-founded the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund to provide forgivable loans to small businesses throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown’s campaign website advertises that more information is “coming soon.”

Domb, who grew up in North Jersey, made his name developing luxury condominiums in Center City. He served as an at-large member at City Hall for seven years and, in a video published Tuesday, spoke of Philadelphia’s “public safety crisis.”

“We need to protect our communities by rebuilding trust in our law enforcement and investing in anti-violence programs that actually work,” he said in the clip.

Domb, in a statement released by his campaign, promised to declare a “state of emergency” on his first day in office to address the opioid epidemic’s effects on Kensington.