André Darlington stops in Philadelphia with Booze & Vinyl

Music, bites and some spirited libations will be weaved together beautifully this Wednesday through a new event experience.

Titled Booze & Vinyl, this showcase marks the first of its kind for award-winning beverage writer André Darlington. As part of his 12-stop book tour, this particular experience will take place in the Kimpton Hotel Palomar high above Rittenhouse Square in the venue’s 25th-floor Burnham Ballroom.

And good news, it’s open to the public.

Booze & Vinyl will showcase Darlington’s latest published book— ‘Bar Menu: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home’, along with his prior best-seller, ‘Booze & Vinyl 2’, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.

‘Bar Menu’ specifically features creative bites and reimagined classics from around the globe. And as the official book description reads, the book boasts companion drink ideas for every dish, 30+ cocktail recipes, quick history lessons, plus tricks and tips on everything from curating menus to batching drinks for a crowd of family and friends. Recipes span gin-cured gravlax, cocktail ramen eggs, sticky flanken ribs and much more.

‘Booze & Vinyl 2’ however is a follow-up to Darlington’s ‘Booze & Vinyl’ —aka the author’s bestselling listening party guide that features an all-new collection of groundbreaking music paired with mood-setting cocktails. The content spans from decades-old classics to some sounds from today and boasts 140+ recipes.

For the event this week specifically, Philadelphians are invited out for an immersive experience that is centrally, musically-focused. And as the release states, Booze & Vinyl features dedicated listening rooms for three distinctive mood-driven music genres to bring the books to life.

Specifically, on the 24th floor of the Center City venue, each room will be playing melodic vinyl records that guests can admire through silent-disco headphones, and the tunes will be paired with hors d’oeuvres from Square 1682 and “mood-captivating” cocktails thoughtfully curated by Lead Bartender Alex Clark.

Darlington will also be present to mix and mingle with attendees while signing copies of his new book throughout the duration of the evening.

The best-selling writer has been in the cocktail literacy game for quite some time. Some of Darlington’s previous work also includes ‘Booze Cruise: A Tour of the World’s Essential Mixed Drinks’ and ‘Gotham City Cocktails: Official Handcrafted Food & Drinks From the World of Batman’, as well as an upcoming selection—’The Official John Wayne Cocktail Book (which is officially out Nov. 1 of this year.)

And as his website states, in addition to food and beverage writing, Darlington has published two books of poetry. He’s also been a Napa Valley Vintners’ Association Fellow and a judge for the international wine competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, as well as for the American Craft Distillers Association—just to name a few more accolades. He is a frequent guest speaker for companies, nonprofits, and clubs such as Google, The Smithsonian, ThinkCompany, and Park House Dallas.

The event on the 24th, however, will feature a few more surprises. In the ballroom, Philadelphia-based DJ Romain will be spinning tunes meant to highlight the books. Plus, there will be plenty of additional food and beverage offerings for guests to enjoy. All liquor served at the event will be sponsored by French spirits group, Rémy Cointreau, also a renowned recipe component within the new book release.

Booze & Vinyl will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 24, on the 24th and 25th penthouse floors of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar (117 S. 17th St.) The event is open to the public and free to attend but registration is required. For more information visit Eventbrite and also hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com