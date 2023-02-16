Añejo Philly brings back its Love of Agave event for a sweet cause

The Love of Agave event is back for another year at Añejo Philly, and it’s for all tequila lovers with over 50-plus different types of rare and unique tequilas and mezcals being offered.

Kicking off Monday, Feb. 20, the event will feature a full night of sips and samples, specialty cocktails, brand ambassadors and experts, plus guac, salsa and taco stations — all included in a $65 ticket.

“For the Love of Agave is our way of sharing what we are most passionate about with our community. The tasting celebration is a fun opportunity to celebrate and sample an array of agave spirits and bring together our local community with something for novices and newbies to experts and aficionados,” said Añejo General Manager Jessica Simms in a statement.

Simms continued: “Whether you are a seasoned pro looking for that new favorite agave spirit to sip on, or a newbie trying to get back into the agave spirit world since that last bad hangover from college, we got you covered.”

Philadelphians will be able to sample brands such as Casa Del Sol, Hussong’s, Banhez, Libelula, Komos, Tanteo, El Jimador, Herradura Milagro, Tres Agaves, Vago, Ocho, Ilegal and LunAzul.

Cocktails (offered for an extra $6) visitors can sip on include Palomas, Mezcal Margaritas, Blanco Margaritas, and Tomoquila’s. Beers, sodas and topo chico sparkling water will also be available to purchase.

On top of samplings, guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process, and techniques of each spirit. Each ticket comes with complimentary guacamole and salsa stations, as well as a taco station (chicken, pork and cauliflower are being offered) created by chef Ricardo Camacho.

The event is aiming to do some good as well, with door prizes and a portion of proceeds being donated to help fellow agave lovers, Tequilas Restaurant and Bar, on Locust Street which recently suffered from a fire.

Event tickets are on sale now for $65 per person, which includes complimentary tastings, demos and food stations, plus discounted cocktails.