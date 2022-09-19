Historic Asher’s Chocolates celebrates 130 years and debuts a mascot

For 130 years, Asher’s Chocolates have been a fan favorite when it comes to all things cacao and sugar. But even with the rich history of the organization, it was time for an update in 2022—and it came in the form of a new mascot being named after thousands of submissions.

Since its inception in 1892, the company (which was started in Souderton, Pennsylvania) has been a family business. Now with over a century of experience and five generations handing down the namesake, the chocolate connoisseurs are known regionally, nationwide and even globally in some parts of the world for utilizing “fresh and pure ingredients.” And with that reputation has come many different facets of chocolate candy, including one the original bites of the company, the Cherry Cordial—which ultimately served as inspiration for the mascot’s new name.

With over 4,500 name submissions, Asher’s sifted through the most creative and popular options in their eyes, with the winner and new official name of the Asher’s Chocolate Co. Mascot being Jerry Cordial. As a release states, the sugar-free Cherry Cordial entered the line in the early ‘80s. The Cherry Cordial was Asher’s first sugar-free item and continues to be one of their top sellers, and additionally, it is the only sugar-free Cherry Cordial on the market.

“After reviewing our loyal customers’ name submissions, Jerry Cordial was the perfect fit for our new mascot. Jerry Cordial pays tribute to the Asher’s Chocolate history while also connecting and introducing the brand to the next generation of chocolate consumers,” says Sophie Asher, Asher’s Chocolate Co. 5th Generation in a statement.

A celebration was hosted at Alimentari (located in Center City’s Di Bruno Bros.) and featured members of the family-owned and operated candy company, including Asher’s President and CEO, Jeff Asher (4th Generation). Along for the event on Sept. 15 was also Asher’s children and the 5th Generation, Chester “Chet” Asher and Sophie Asher.

“Thank you very much, we are very proud to call the Philadelphia region home for the last 130 years. We want to thank everyone for coming out as well to help us celebrate the evening…So, thanks a lot, and make sure you get some chocolate,” remarked Jeff Asher. Before his speech was made, the president and CEO was also presented with an official Mayoral Citation from the City of Philadelphia.

The company’s corporate headquarters is still located in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The building now houses the factory, executive offices and shipping, with the specialty lines remaining in Lewistown.

And, as a release states: With the current fifth generation of Asher’s, the chocolate company has award-winning chocolate and fudge, one of the largest lines of sugar-free chocolates in the industry and produces over 500 candy and chocolate products. Today, Asher’s Chocolate Co. has over 160 employees, distributes to all 50 U.S. states, and is located in a 108,000-square-foot facility that produces over 4.5 million pounds of candy annually.

“The success of Asher’s lies in the hands of the family’s dedication to maintaining the utmost quality and consistent ingredients,” finished Chester Asher, Asher’s Chocolate Co. 5th Generation in a statement. “Every day, close supervision and direction at the factory assure that the excellence is continued to keep up for years to come,”

To learn more information about Asher’s Chocolate Co., visit ashers.com