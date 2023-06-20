Bagels and Co. celebrates new locations with free bagels

Philadelphians are in for a tasty treat as Bagels and Co. opens two new locations this week.

The Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee and lunch spot is expanding to Rittenhouse and Brewerytown, and is celebrating its grand opening with free bagels. The Center City/Rittenhouse location will officially open on Thursday, June 22, at 1526 Sansom Street, with free bagels and cream cheese to the first 100 people between 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.

The new Brewerytown location will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, June 23, at 1363 N. 31st Street, with free bagels and cream cheese to the first 100 people between 8:15 and 10:15 a.m. Free bagels and cream cheese are one per person.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Bagels and Co. is coming to Center City and Rittenhouse Square, and to Brewerytown next to Glu’s Brewerytown Food Hall,” said Glu Hospitality and co-owner Derek Gibbons. “What started out as a pandemic pivot and our first steps into the fast casual sector has turned into a citywide obsession with our bagels, cream cheese and coffee.

“We are so thankful and honored to be able to expand so quickly – and we want to thank everyone for their continued support… We love Philadelphia and our neighborhoods and we look forward to continuing to spread the bagel love,” Gibbons added.

Along with the openings come tasty new additions to both the food and drink menus, including new Oreo bagels, Dorito bagels, Cookie Monster cream cheese, breakfast sandwiches, Blackberry Pie Latte, Peach Cobbler Chai, Paradise Red Bull Cooler, and Bananas Foster Iced Coffee.

The two new locations join existing locations in Northern Liberties and Fishtown, with new locations coming soon in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia/Temple, Midtown Village and Florida. Hours for all locations are seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and menu updates, visit thebagelsandco.com and follow @thebagelsandco.