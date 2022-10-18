Lions and tigers and pumpkins, oh my! Boo at the Zoo returns

Philadelphia Zoo’s annual Halloween spectacular has returned this spooky season and will once again offer plenty of treats.

Gather your ghost and goblins and enjoy the festive fall offerings, educational children’s activities, seasonal décor and photo opportunities, all while experiencing the Zoo’s 42 acre gardens.

“The fall season at the Zoo is beyond special,” said Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Amy Shearer in a statement. “The animals are on the go in the crisp autumn air, the leaves throughout our campus turn gold and scarlet, and all of the kids delight in all of the Boo at the Zoo Halloween fun. If you want to be surprised and delighted at an extraordinary place, Philadelphia Zoo is where to be this fall — it’s where people come to make memories.”

Enjoy wild weekends of Halloween fun with the family as Boo at the Zoo takes over Philadelphia Zoo. Come dressed in your favorite costume and parade to the Great Pumpkin Wall. (Bring your own bag for trick-or-treating around the Zoo.) The annual not-so-scary extinction graveyard will showcase extinct animals and animals the Zoo is trying to save from extinction. Fall food and drink specials will include hot apple cider, sweets and treats.

Trick-or-treaters can also stop by the Giraffe Encounter and meet the incredible giraffe herd, where guests can feed Stella, Abby or Bea (for an additional $6) and come face to face with the Zoo’s tallest residents. Times for Giraffe Encounter are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

In African Plains, visitors can visit the majestic Ankole cattle, new to the Zoo this year. Ankole cattle are a domestic breed of cattle native to Uganda with horns growing to be 37-40 inches long and measure up to 8 feet wide.

After that, visitors can explore the wonders of wildlife at Habitat Hollow, a new play experience. Learn about different habitats by experiencing them firsthand—whether it’s climbing a giant spider web, perching in a nest, digging in a sand pit, and more. You can play alongside our ambassador animals like Sandi the sand boa, Rocky the box turtle and Wesley the Velveteen lop rabbit.

Boo at the Zoo takes place Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Zoo admission is $24 for adults (ages 12 and up), $19 for children (2 to 11), and free for children under two. Admission for Boo at the Zoo is free with the regular price of admission. For information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org.