Boy, 15, killed in Northeast Philadelphia shooting

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday afternoon in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

The teenager, according to police, was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg just before 12:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue, which is in the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Oxford Village development.

No further information was released Monday, and no one was apprehended in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.