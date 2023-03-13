Newspaper cover

Crime

Boy, 15, killed in Northeast Philadelphia shooting

Posted on
15-year-old
Nate Willison

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday afternoon in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

The teenager, according to police, was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg just before 12:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue, which is in the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Oxford Village development.

No further information was released Monday, and no one was apprehended in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

