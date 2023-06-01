Where to catch Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia for Pride 2023

It would be hard to talk about Philadelphia’s drag scene without mentioning Brittany Lynn, and there’s a reason the Philly Drag Mafia founder is still one of the most sought-after performers in the City of Brotherly Love.

Throughout Pride Month in Philadelphia, Lynn will be setting up shop at a few different stops, and we have your guide on where to catch a performance.

Big, Gay Cabaret at Voyeur

On Saturday, June 10, Lynn will be hosting this energetic event, which will feature a variety of local talents and drag superstars. As the show’s official description reads, the Big, Gay Cabaret tells stories of Pride in all of its LGBTQIA+ forms, through live singing, comedic parodies, contemporary dance, and multimedia video presentations.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com and Phillydragmafia.com. $25 advance tickets (general admission), $40 VIP seating (limited number available), and door tickets, if available at the time, will be $35.

1221 St. James Street, Phillydragmafia.com

Drag Queen Story Time at the Fishtown Library

Part of Brittany Lynn’s legacy are these Drag Queen Story Times, and Philadelphians of all ages can catch one this Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at the Fishtown Library. This story time will cover stories about love, diversity, and acceptance along with arts and crafts. Note, later Story Time events will happen at the Lovett Library on June 8 and the Andorra Library on June 14.

1217 E. Montgomery Ave., phillydragmafia.com

Pride Drag Show PHS Pop Up Gardens Manayunk

On June 21, catch Lynn, who will be hosting this Pride-themed variety show full of live singing, dancing, and stand-up comedy at the Manayunk Pop-Up Gardens. Performers include Victoria Cortez, Rocceaux, and Gay Sinatra. The show starts at 7 p.m.

106 Jamestown Ave., phspopupgardens.com

Pride Drag Show at Bok Bar

On June 22, at 7 p.m., Philadelphians can catch Brittany Lynn and her Philly Drag Mafia as they perform two shows full of live singing, dancing, and stand up comedy while high in the sky at Bok Bar. Performers include Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum Ariel Versace, vocalist Chris Murphy, Yari, and Miss Redd.

800 Mifflin St., bok-bar.com

Drag Brunch at Cavanaugh’s

On June 25, at 11 a.m., to help close out Pride Month, Brittany Lynn and her Philly Drag Mafia will be on site to perform two jam-packed variety shows while at Cavanaugh’s River Deck. Performers include Morgan Wells, Yari, Miss Redd, and Rocceaux.

417 N. Columbus Blvd.,theriverdeck.com

To learn more about Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia, visit phillydragmafia.com