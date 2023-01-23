‘Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros’ magical concert series coming to Philadelphia

Recently, Warner Brothers announced a celebration of the Studios’ 100th anniversary with a special concert series.

Through Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, an entertainment discovery platform, cities around the world have been selected to participate in this year-long event. Including Philadelphia.

What Philly and other stops will get to experience is a commemorative international candlelit concert featuring music from award-winning movies and TV shows from the studios over the years. Warner Brothers has opted for each concert to take place at notable locations spanning cathedrals, theaters, museums, and gardens, with Bok Auditorium in South Philadelphia being selected in the City of Brotherly Love.

“The “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” concert series is a true celebration of storytelling, music, and creativity,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in a statement.

He continued: “From the musicals that we know and love to the iconic films and television series that have shaped generations, Warner Bros. has long been a leader in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable event to our fans and music lovers from around the world to honor this momentous occasion.”

Philly is one of the first 25 cities announced along with New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, and Mexico City. More venues will be announced at a later date including Los Angeles and additional events across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Tickets for “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” are now on sale for the spring concert, which will take place in Philadelphia on May 5. The show will boast sounds from ‘The Lord of The Rings’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Batman’, ‘Friends’, ‘A Star is Born’, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ and more as audience members listen to the songs reimagined as classical music pieces by the Listeso String Quartet in a candlelit setting.

“The fact that Warner Bros. has chosen Fever and Candlelight to celebrate such a significant milestone as a 100th anniversary gives us tremendous pride,” said Ignacio Bachiller, co-founder and CEO at Fever in a statement. “The “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” concert series will be held in some of the most unique venues worldwide, performed by talented local musicians and this mix will continue and reinforce the mission of introducing classical music to every taste”.

Tickets to the experience can be found online and cost $45. For more information on “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” and its year of performances, visit candlelightexperience.com