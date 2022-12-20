Center City District Restaurant Week announces delicious details for 2023

Philadelphia is known as a city full of food and sought-after dining destinations, and the best way to check out some of what Philly has to offer on the culinary front is Center City District Restaurant Week—and luckily, some new updates have been made for the 2023 occasion that is fastly approaching.

The food-filled promotion kicks off next month on Jan. 15 and will run until Jan. 28. What this annual culinary celebration offers is the chance for Philadelphians to indulge in prix-fixe three-course dinners for $40, plus $25 lunches (depending on the spot) at over 60 Center City restaurants.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s world-class dining scene,” said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing for Center City District in a statement.

She continued: “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously.”

Cocktail pairings, made with Knob Creek Rye Whiskey and Suntory Haku Vodka, will be available to adults 21 and older for an additional cost to pair with the meals being offered at Center City restaurants as well.

And as a release states, there will be discounted parking available for $9 or less during Restaurant Week at participating Interpark, BexPark by Brandywine and PPA garages. Guests are encouraged to plan their transportation arrangements when making dinner reservations, or plan to access a digital parking voucher at ccdrestaurantweek.com.

A full list of participating spots can be found online but here are a three highlights to set your sights on for Center City District Restaurant Week 2023:

Ancient Spirits and Grille

Why not take Center City District Restaurant Week as an opportunity to check out a brand new spot? In total, this lavish eatery spans three stories and is also the first-ever Ayurvedic herbal restaurant and cocktail lounge in the country.

What Ancient Spirits and Grille does differently than anywhere else in the city and beyond is very unique—those who head to the eatery can eat from a specially curated menu made just for you that populates after you take a short survey on your phone. The survey comes up with its own suggestions based on your body type and metabolic energy.

1726 Chestnut Street, asgphilly.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

There’s plenty of different fare to indulge in when you eat out in the city, and some are just not quite as fun as German. Located on South Street, Brauhaus Schmitz offers an authentic experience from the decor to the vibe to the food, and they offer an abundance of options for Restaurant Week.

Dishes to choose from for the prix fixe include Laugenbrezel with Obatzda (a Bavarian pretzel with a farmer’s cheese spread), Kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes with sour cream and apple sauce), Sauerbraten Braised (sweet and sour beef with a gingersnap gravy, served with red cabbage and potato dumpling), Pilzstrudel Wild (a mushroom and Farro strudel, Bechamel sauce, served with a haus salad), Wurstplatte (guests choice of 2 sausages, served with potato salad and sauerkraut), Apfelstrudel (apple strudel with vanilla sauce), Kaisersharrn (light, fluffy, shredded pan cakes with caramel) and much more.

718 South Street, brauhausschmitz.com

Moshulu

It’s Center City District Restaurant Week, so why not go all out? One always-desired dining location in Philadelphia is the Moshulu, the city’s only prime-time restaurant that sits atop the Delaware River. Located on a gorgeous and historic sea vessel, diners who head to this boat/eatery are in for a treat for CCDRW.

Options to choose from include a baby kale caesar salad, spicy tuna crispy rice, fried chicken Korean style, Atlantic salmon (with tri-color quinoa, spicy pickled cucumbers, tzatziki sauce and lemon oil), Blackened Swordfish Tacos (with bell pepper citrus slaw, salsa verde, red pepper aioli and queso blanco), braised beef hanger steak (made with butternut and poblano pepper hash, haricot vert and caramelized onion sauce), a mini dessert duet and much more.

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., moshulu.com