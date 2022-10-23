Clementine’s shines a spotlight on seasonal flavor

Eat, drink and stay a while at Clementine’s Stable Cafe—or so, those are the first words you see when you scroll down through the local Philly spot’s website.

As simple as it seems, it rings true when you get to the spacious and atmospheric venue located near the Met Philadelphia on Broad Street. It’s not just a place you go when you want to have a dinner/drinks experience—rather, it’s an eatery you want to stay at, hang up your hat and take in everything for as long as you can.

Clementine’s opened in 2020, and the space that was once home to the E. Hart stables has been transformed into a 41-unit loft complex, with the bar/eatery calling the first floor home. The venue feels anything but crowded, with plenty of seating at the bar, inside, and even outside with picnic tables lining the sidewalk.

Inside, however, there are high tops, bar seats, spacious tables, and even a line of comfortable-looking couches next to the tall windows that line the venue. During the day, the sunlight floods in to make the restaurant bright, and at night, candles and low-lit lights set the scene as soon as you walk in the door.

Owners Alex Greenberg and Dan Greenberg also have another popular local spot—Tela’s—and both establishments are named after their four-legged friends. But the Stable Cafe specifically has an air about the space and a menu that just invites patrons in and wows them with their first sip and bite, and it continues to get better and better.

For dinner, the space offers a variety of different dishes to try. Starters range from fluke crudo, to beef tartare, East Coast oysters, and a bit of everything in between. But the stand-outs from the top portion of the offerings definitely include the sweet potato ravioli and the duck meatballs.

As a spot that shines a spotlight on seasonal fares, these two offer the main act on a menu full of fall-time favorites. The sweet potato ravioli is made with sage, brown butter and maple, while the duck meatballs boast foie gras, pomegranate and chives. A few other starters also utilize ingredients of the season, such as the ricotta dish with acorn squash and pepita brittle, plus the Blue Bay mussels with fennel-potato chowder, bread and parsley.

Clementine’s also offers a selection of salads and veggies that spans citrus, organic baby lettuce and even a pear and endive option. For the mains, however, the procession of flavors moves on to some bigger options with glazed seabass, ricotta gnocchi, steak frites, and rice-flaked roasted salmon lining some of the offerings.

When thinking of highlights from the main event, the fried chicken and fettuccine definitely stand out. The fried chicken is made with buttermilk, fennel and orange, but your first bite hints at some more flavorings—honey in the batter to be exact.

The fettuccine on the other hand also utilizes duck beautifully while sprinkling in pecorino romano and rosemary. And the pasta itself? It’s handmade on-site, so, that should be an indicator in itself of just how fresh it tastes. Tasty sides also span a delightful cauliflower steak, Brussel sprouts and crushed fingerling potatoes.

To wash down your meal, Clementine’s has both an extensive cocktail and even mocktail program to add to the experience—and to cement that it’s a locale that can be an impressive local watering hole as much as it is a spot to dig in with your knife and fork.

Cocktail stand-outs include The Vaccine (not anything COVID-related, but everything penicillin related in terms of inspiration for the drink) boasting bourbon, lemon, honey and ginger. There’s also the staple Clemetine Mule with the typical vodka, ginger and lime, but also, the addition of Clementine Soda.

But, the Old Fashioned takes the cake—or the glass here—in terms of flavor. And if you’re lucky, you’ll end up at Clementine’s during an Old Fashioned week activation, where there will be more than one whiskey and bourbon-focused libation up for grabs. The signature however extends that idea of adding something a little extra to each drink/dish, with maple syrup and a bevy of other flavorful spices added in to just the syrup in itself.

And as said before, the Broad Street eatery also has an impressive and extensively thought-of assortment of mocktails. So, even those who don’t oblige can try something fresh, different, and tasty without the booze.

And speaking of indulging, Clementine’s also offers happy hour (with some extra menu additions such as empanadas, carnitas tacos and crispy wings), or wines by the bottle. Brunch is also a showcase here with some spotlighted offerings including caramelized peach whipped-cream french toast, eggs in purgatory (which is made with spicy chorizo, parmesan and grilled sourdough), chicken and waffles and much more.

As a seasonal staple, foodies and drink lovers will be able to indulge fully into what this season and this inviting space have to offer. But, no matter what time of year it is, Clementine’s Stable Cafe is a staple for anyone who wants to enjoy a space with friends, family, or loved ones that feels both welcoming and impressive. With views of Broad Street, a large bar and an open concept, it’s almost as if it’s a community hangout—just one with impressively designed food, thoughtfully curated drinks and a staff that helps tie the experience up in a friendly bow.

To learn more about Clementine’s Stable Cafe (631 N, Broad St.), visit clementinescafe.com