Council weighs city preparedness after rowdy teens flood Fashion District, South Philly

City Council members, during hearings Tuesday, questioned whether Philadelphia is ready for summer, following two disturbances last week involving unruly groups of teenagers.

Lawmakers asked how Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration was planning to advertise summer programming and whether the opportunities offered by the city are reaching at-risk youth.

“What happened the other day in the city was unacceptable and we got to find a way to kind of address young people not having anything to do,” Councilmember Anthony Phillips said during the virtual meeting.

Phillips was referring to a ruckus that occurred Wednesday evening when several hundred young people gathered in Center City near the Fashion District mall. Four juveniles were issued citations, and a police officer injured his knee while running after someone, authorities said.

No one else was injured, and there was no reported property damage, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Our reaction to that incident in Center City was pretty swift, and we were able to contain it,” City Managing Director Tumar Alexander told lawmakers. “We are prepared for those types of activities.”

In the other disturbance, on Friday night, officers dispersed an estimated 500 teenagers after a fight broke out at an Easter carnival at 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia, police said.

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly carrying a knife, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment, according to authorities.

Most students did not have classes last week due to spring break. Legislators noted that summer typically brings a spike in gun violence and, with the warmer weather and no school, more crowded outdoor events.

Alexander and Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, who later testified on the PPD’s proposed budget, both said it is important to separate the juveniles from young people involved in homicides and shootings.

“I believe those aren’t the same kids that’s in our neighborhoods carrying guns and causing gun violence,” Alexander said.

Stanford told council that police need to distinguish whether juveniles are involved in violent crime or merely nuisance activities. “To me, addressing those issues are very different,” he added.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, of West Philadelphia, indicated she was confused about what opportunities are available to young people in the coming months.

“I think if we can’t affirmatively say that we can connect young people with opportunity and fun and support, then we’re going to continue to see what we saw in Center City this past week,” she said.

Alexander conceded that the Kenney administration could do a better job getting the word out about city-sponsored programming and making the activities more enticing for teenagers. He said officials are in talks about organizing a resource fair.

Kenney last week held a news conference unveiling the city’s line-up of summer programs, which include recreation center summer camps, reading activities at library branches and the WorkReady jobs program. For a complete list, go to phila.gov/itsasummerthing.

Tuesday’s hearings were about the fiscal year 2024 budget, which won’t go into effect until July 1.

“This year’s budget won’t help with this summer,” Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. “I think we need to find a way to set aside a pot of money to deal with emergency situations this summer.”