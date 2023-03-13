Craft Hall announces new music program, weekly tribute concert series 

Get ready to be transported back to the days of MTV, cassette tapes, big hair and even bigger guitars.

Starting this Saturday, Craft Hall Live officially debuts its new weekly Tribute Band Series, bringing Philadelphians back to the 80s, 90s and beyond.

For the official opening night, Craft Hall Live welcomes The B-Street Band, who played outside the Philadelphia Spectrum for the final four shows of the historic arena. Other coming shows include Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute; The Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band; Pink Floyd: USA Experience; Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live; Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band; and the Frontiers: Tribute to Journey.

All performances will take place at Craft Hall’s new, 300 person concert venue. Owner Avram Hornik and his team recently announced the creation of both the new music room and live music program — all under the umbrella of Craft Hall Live.

“We wanted to ease into live music with something everyone can relate to — the best music of the 80s and 90s and beyond,” said FCM Hospitality Director of Operations Dana Canalichio. “We wanted to create a whole retro vibe and evoke memories of simpler times. Invite your friends, head out on the town and get ready to hit it old school with all of your favorite hits that defined our generation.”

She added, “The world stopped when COVID hit, now it seems like it’s back in full blast. Tribute bands bring back memories of a simpler time, when people would go to shows and actually watch them, not film them on their smartphone, which is what the spirit of Craft Hall is all about. Slow down, appreciate the craftsmanship of what you’re eating, drinking, and watching, but most important of all, have fun.”

Craft Hall, located at 901 N. Delaware Ave., is a family friendly venue – but the stage area and tribute band series will be for adults 21+. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 by visiting www.crafthallphilly.com, with walk-ups welcome, space permitting.