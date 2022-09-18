Deadline extended to apply for Philadelphia property tax review

Philadelphians have only two weeks left to appeal new property tax assessments, but homeowners will have a bit more time to request a less formal review.

Total residential real estate valuations increased 31% as a result of the recent reassessment, and many neighborhoods saw much larger jumps.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration on Thursday extended the window for filing First Level Review applications through Oct. 14, pushing the deadline two weeks back due to postal delays.

The Board of Revision of Taxes, however, will only be accepting submissions through Monday, Oct. 3. Officials have said state law prohibits the city from expanding the time frame.

To view a property’s assessment and get an estimated tax bill, go to www.property.phila.gov and type in an address.

BRT holds hearings on claims brought by property owners who believe that their assessment was flawed.

First Level Reviews give the Office of Property Assessment, which calculated the valuation, a chance to reconsider the assessment. Homeowners can apply for a review and file an appeal at the same time.

FLR paperwork is included in assessment notices that were recently mailed to property owners. The process cannot be completed online.

Through a review or an appeal, residents can argue that their home assessment lists incorrect characteristics or differs significantly from similar properties.

Valuations in parts of North Philadelphia rose by more than 70% during the reassessment, according to a data analysis from the City Controller’s Office, which also found that OPA’s values did not meet industry guidelines for several areas, including North and Southwest Philadelphia.

In response to the rising assessments, Kenney and City Council agreed to a budget in June that raised the popular Homestead Exemption from $45,000 to $80,000. The program, open to all owner-occupied properties, lowers the taxable value of a home.

Additionally, the city expanded the Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP), which limits the impact of steep assessment increases. The Senior Citizens Tax Freeze program locks in valuations for older adults who meet income eligibility guidelines.

Metro is one of more than 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on economic mobility. Read more at brokeinphilly.org or follow on Twitter at @BrokeInPhilly.