‘Dexter: New Blood’ gives a charismatic killer the ending he truly deserves

By Luz Lancheros, MWN

Six years before Daenerys Targaryen left millions of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans unsatisfied and furious, there was another series that became a huge disappointment. ‘Dexter’ had seven brilliant seasons aired from 2006 to 2013, in which it showed the moral dilemmas (if they could be called that) of Dexter Morgan, forensic scientist and serial killer of murderers, played by Michael C. Hall. The character was adapted from Jeff Lindsay’s novels, and it is so magnificent in his complexity, that it earned Hall a Golden Globe.

Season after season, we learned more about Dexter and how he handled his sociopathic personality through the code taught to him by his adoptive father and also how he dealt with his family, including his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) and his partners, including Angel Batista (David Zayas) and Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Velez), as well as Rita Bennet.

The serial killers endangered Dexter’s way of life and also led him to question his motives. And even, one of the killers/antagonists called Arthur Mitchell (The Trinity Killer), played by John Lithgow, became as popular as Dexter. But obviously, the trip would leave no one unmoved. His wife dies and Debra discovers she was in love with her brother. And covering it up by knowing what she was doing sealed her own fate.

But it all went down hill …

Season 8 featured new characters such as Dr. Vogel (Charlotte Rampling), who were of no relevance later on. There was little development of secondary characters and those from before were conspicuous by their absence. The last killer causes Debra’s death, and Dexter is lost just as a tropical storm passes through. But he doesn’t die, he’s now a hermit lumberjack.

Season 9, which launches this fall, is intended to bring closure to his story. And Michael C. Hall agreed to play Dexter once again because he found the story compelling enough to conclude it.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ will premiere on Nov. 7.

THE KEYS

• ‘Dexter: New Blood’ will have ten episodes and is led by Clyde Phillips, who was in charge of the first four seasons.

• The cast is new. Dexter now has another identity of Jim Lindsay (the last name of American playwright and crime novelist).

• The protagonist is the manager of a fishing store in Iron Lake, a fictional town in New York. And, of course, it will be known why he ended up there.

• Characters from previous seasons, such as Hannah McKay and Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father, will not appear.

• John Lithgow, one of the main antagonists of the series, will return.