Dine Latino Restaurant Week is back

In 2020, The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce put together Dine Latino Restaurant Week for a one-time-only occasion. After the success of the activation however, the GPHCC decided to keep it going. Now in its sixth iteration, Philadelphians will be able to indulge in a variety of Latino cuisines from multiple local spots again from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7.

“We initially launched Dine Latino Restaurant week as a one-time-only campaign in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and we saw that it was very successful in not only boosting sales, but in creating additional exposure for the diverse set of Latino owned businesses in Philadelphia,” said Jennifer Rodriquez, President of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in a statement last year.

Rodriquez continued: “The 2020 initiative yielded so much success that we’ve decided to bring it back, and adopt it as a permanent initiative for the chamber.”

How does it work? Philadelphians buy two dinner entrees and then get a free appetizer or dessert. And as a release states, the spotlight is reserved for independent and local eateries owned by Latinos—reservations for this go-around are also recommended.

Participating spots for Dine Latino Restaurant Week include Adelita Taqueria & Restaurant, Alma del Mar, Arepa Grub Spot, Cafe con Leche, Casa Mexico, El Merkury, Izlas, H&B New York Style, La Ingrata, Las Cazuelas BYOB, Queen & Rook Game Cafe and South Street Souvlaki.

Participants will take Philadelphians all around the city—from Society Hill to North Philly, Bucks County to Center City and everywhere in between.

Highlights include dishes like baba ganoush from South Street Souvlaki, or a huge smattering of breakfast, lunch and dinner options at Alma del Mar. El Merkury, on the other hand, is known for many things, but probably the most popular edible treat to come out of the hotspot is their gourmet churros.

Then there’s Queen & Rook Game Cafe, where Philadelphians can play games while also indulging in dishes such as pastelillos, rosemary parm fries, New Orleans-styled fried mushrooms, a Kimchi burger with fries and much more.

To find out more information on Dine Latino Restaurant Week, visit philahispanicchamber.org or follow @phlHispanicChamber on Facebook, @GPHCC on Twitter and @GPHCC on Instagram as well as @dinelatino_phl on Instagram.