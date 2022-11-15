Newspaper cover

Fundraiser aids Down North Treehouse nonprofit

Down North Treehouse
Hughe Dillon

HughE Dillon is a Philadelphia-based photographer and creator of the PhillyChitChat blog. Follow him on Twitter @HughE_Dillon and on Instagram @PhillyChitChat.

The Down North Treehouse is a local nonprofit working to provide a free, post-secondary education experience to underprivileged Philadelphia youth. Located in Strawberry Mansion, the Treehouse focuses on engaging, educating, and supporting local youth through the democratization of space and technology.

Last weekend, friends and supporters gathered at Stotesbury Mansion “Magic at the Mansion” in Center City to raise critical funds for the Treehouse mission.

Muhammad Abdul-Hadi is the co-founder of Down North Treehouse and owner of Down North Pizza, a mission-driven restaurant that exclusively hires formerly incarcerated individuals and serves up pies with a purpose in the Strawberry Mansion community.

ALL IMAGES BY HUGHE DILLON

