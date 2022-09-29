Newspaper cover

Education Power Players – Dr. Donald Generals, President, Community College of Philadelphia

Join us today as we put a spotlight on Dr. Donald Generals, the President of the Community College of Philadelphia. Dr. Generals began his career in education as a teacher and tutor over 35 years ago, and though he originally planned to go to law school, he found his calling in higher education, and is continually motivated to help community college students. In this interview, Dr. Generals discusses three things that he would do to ensure that all students are learning: hire inspiring, engaging, high-impact teachers, provide support and resources for students outside the classroom, and set up accessible world-class facilities.

