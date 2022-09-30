Education Power Players – Lauren Overton, Principal, Penn Alexander School

Joining us today is Lauren Overton, the principal of the Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander University of Pennsylvania Partnership School, also known as the Penn Alexander School. Lauren is a two-time National Blue Ribbon Award winner and a doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. She began her career in education in 2009, and has since served at multiple levels of the system. In this interview, Lauren discusses how she and her staff adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the multiple ways in which they have provided additional support and assistance to students during this time.