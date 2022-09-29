Playwright Eisa Davis puts immigrant stories center stage in bilingual play

For Eisa Davis, advocacy and acting has always been in her blood.

An award-winning writer, composer and performer — Davis’ accolades include a Creative Capital Award, an Obie winner for Sustained Excellence in Performance, and she was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, to name a few — Davis certainly has an extensive resume in acting (HBO’s locally-lensed ‘Mare of Eastown’) and playwriting (‘Angela’s Mixtape’), and her latest endeavor is now on stage at People’s Light through Oct. 16

‘Mushroom’, Davis’ original play inspired by the edible fungi capital of the world — Kennett Square, PA — dramatically details the lives of Mexican families who must constantly cope with looming immigration authorities.

“Those narratives, sets of concerns and aggressive politics – as well as artistic havens – since I was a child, have forever been around me,” says Davis.

Describing Pennsylvania’s immigrant community flocking to Kennett Square as “work that happens in the shadows,” Davis reminds us that these are workers treated unfairly and often inhumanely. “They cannot often fulfill their own dreams because of having to dart, hide and stay within a very particular socio-economic stratum.”

‘Mushroom’ is performed in both English and Spanish — there are English supertitles for portions of the play spoken in Spanish, and Spanish supertitles for English parts of the play. People’s Light emphasizes that “Whether you understand English, Spanish, or both, you will understand the language in this play.”

“Mushroom is inspired by the many people I spoke with who entrusted me with their stories, and allows me to get at systemic issues that require our attention as to who is officially in residence here and who our entire existence, our entire ecosystem depends upon,” Davis adds.

So why this, mushrooms, and why here, just miles from Philadelphia?

“The reasons are often unconscious, but I do wish to tell stories unheard on stage which depict working classes,” she explains. “As a union member, I consider myself a worker. I learned about what the mushroom industry requires. This is not just about foragers, but the lives and intimacy of those who work on the farms, year-round, and mushroom houses. And of all the stories that I heard since my first visit to Chester County in June, 2013, this area’s mushroom industry spoke to me. I felt a real connection with the people here – particularly at LCH Health and Community Services (previously known as La Comunidad Hispana) and the workers on farms not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act. I was moved by those who knew there were holes in the safety net that we all need to exist as human beings, and filled it.”

However, it was going to mushroom farms in the region, seeing the process and watching the emotional and physical tolls paid by the immigrants working that brought Davis toward Kennett Square and People’s Light.

“Which narratives were loudest and spoke the most vibrant language in this area, such as ‘Mushroom’ and its connection to the region, is what drove People’s Light’s and my own vision,” she says. “What were the stories that would grab us, and the community around us, were of utmost importance.

“It is a remarkable experience being in Chester County, bringing together my upbringing and my concerns, the sense of social justice that is my primary in my family and my cultures.”

‘Mushroom’ is showing at People’s Light through Oct. 16. For information and tickets, visit peopleslight.org

La dramaturga Eisa Davis pone las historias de inmigrantes al centro del escenario

Por A.D. Amorosi

Para Eisa Davis, la abogacía y la actuación siempre han estado en su sangre.

Como escritora, compositora e intérprete galardonada — los elogios de Davis incluyen un Creative Capital Award, un Obie por Excelencia Sostenida en el Desempeño, y finalista del Premio Pulitzer, por nombrar algunos — Davis ciertamente tiene un extenso currículum en actuación (‘Mare of Eastown’ de HBO) y dramaturgia (‘Angela’s Mixtape’), ahora, su último esfuerzo está en el escenario de People’s Light hasta el 16 de octubre.

‘Mushroom’, la obra original de Davis inspirada en la capital mundial de los hongos comestibles, Kennett Square, PA, detalla dramáticamente las vidas de las familias mexicanas que deben hacer frente constantemente a las inminentes autoridades de inmigración.

“Esas narrativas, conjuntos de preocupaciones y políticas agresivas, así como refugios artísticos, siempre han estado a mi alrededor desde que era niña”, dice Davis.

Al describir a la comunidad inmigrante de Pensilvania que acude en masa a Kennett Square como “trabajo que ocurre en las sombras”, Davis nos recuerda que estos son trabajadores tratados injustamente y, a menudo, inhumanamente. “A menudo no pueden cumplir sus propios sueños debido a tener que evadir, esconderse y permanecer dentro de un estrato socioeconómico muy particular”.

‘Mushroom’ se interpreta tanto en inglés como en español: hay subtítulos en inglés para partes de la obra habladas en español y subtítulos en español para partes inglesas de la obra. People’s Light enfatiza que “Ya sea que entiendas inglés, español o ambos, entenderás el idioma en esta obra”.

“Mushroom está inspirada en las muchas personas con las que hablé que me confiaron sus historias, y me permite abordar problemas sistémicos que requieren nuestra atención en cuanto a quién está oficialmente en residencia aquí y de quién depende toda nuestra existencia, todo nuestro ecosistema”, agrega Davis.

Entonces, ¿por qué esto, hongos, y por qué aquí, a sólo millas de Filadelfia?

“Las razones a menudo son inconscientes, pero deseo contar historias no escuchadas en el escenario que representen a las clases trabajadoras”, explica. “Como miembro de un sindicato, me considero una trabajadora. Aprendí sobre lo que requiere la industria de los hongos. Esto no se trata solo de los recolectores, sino de la vida y la intimidad de quienes trabajan en las granjas, durante todo el año y en las casas de hongos. Y de todas las historias que escuché desde mi primera visita al condado de Chester en junio de 2013, la industria de hongos de esta área me habló. Sentí una conexión real con la gente aquí, particularmente en LCH Health and Community Services (anteriormente conocida como La Comunidad Hispana) y los trabajadores de granjas no cubiertos por la Ley de Normas Laborales Justas. Me conmovieron aquellos que sabían que había agujeros en la red de seguridad que todos necesitamos para existir como seres humanos, y los llenaron”.

Sin embargo, fue ir a las granjas de hongos en la región, ver el proceso y ver los costos emocionales y físicos que pagaban los trabajadores inmigrantes lo que llevó a Davis a Kennett Square y People’s Light.

“Qué narraciones eran más ruidosas y hablaban el idioma más vibrante en esta área, como ‘Mushroom’ y su conexión con la región, es lo que impulsó la visión de People’s Light y la mía”, dice. “Cuáles serían las historias que nos atraparan a nosotros y a la comunidad que nos rodea, fue de suma importancia”.

“Es una experiencia notable estar en el condado de Chester, reunir mi crianza y mis preocupaciones, el sentido de justicia social que es primordial en mi familia y mis culturas”.

‘Mushroom’ se presenta en People’s Light hasta el 16 de octubre. Para obtener información y boletos, visite peopleslight.org.

