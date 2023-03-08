Why this year’s “electric” Philadelphia Flower Show is a must see

The Philadelphia Flower Show is truly in full bloom this year.

With the theme ‘The Garden Electric,’ the annual event— which is back indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center—boasts various vendors, large-scale-exhibitions, unique looks at the horticultural world, a butterfly exhibit, plus plenty of food and drinks to go around.

The floral-forward exhibition was moved outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly during the pandemic in 2021 and 2022. The past two shows were beautiful and felt fitting being in nature, especially with it taking place later in the summer. However, the indoor Flower Show just has a magical aspect about it: The juxtaposition of seeing these beautiful horticultural exhibits and happenings in an otherwise plain, large conference hall is transformative, to say the least.

The show opened on March 4, and if you need plans this weekend, it remains open until March 12, with plenty more to do and see.

The first thing visitors will set their eyes on is the Entrance Garden design, which organizers described as bringing a sense of mystery and intrigue with its rounded, transparent, mesh scrim. The scrim portion will also conceal and encapsulate the space, while guests walk through the 360 design. You can smell the Entrance Garden before you event step into the room, however—and it boasts an air of early springtime. The opening exhibit also utilizes light work during different portions of the show as you walk through, it’s a nice touch.

Lighting actually plays a huge role in the exhibits this year at The Philadelphia Flower Show, especially with this theme being ‘The Garden Electric.’ This year’s occasion also called for immersive gardens created by artists who hail from around the globe—from up-and-coming designers to veterans known for shaping the industry.

For one of these colorful displays, Ill Exotics was inspired to create a Studio-54-inspired disco completely taken over by tropical foliage and flowers, complete with a floral DJ, bartender, and dancers. And if you’ve heard of this local boutique specializing in uncommon plants, you might be able to envision what “Studio Exotica” might look like. If you’ve seen a Gunnar Montana show, you’ll understand as well, as Ill Exotics worked together with the Philly performance artist to create this particular exhibit.

There’s also a pathway showcasing 4-5 exhibits, each one eclectic and fun. Plus, a giant chandelier-esque colorful bouquet that you can sit under, and that’s just scratching the surface.

“This year, we’re working hard to create a cohesive and fully immersive experience for our Flower Show attendees. Design choices are intentionally being made to mimic the feel of being outdoors in nature by creating larger displays that surround guests, and our lineup of exhibitors is incredible,” said PHS Creative Director, Seth Pearsoll in a statement.

Pearsoll continues: “Every exhibitor is creating a unique, spectacular interpretation of the ‘Garden Electric’ theme, filled with bold color and interesting design elements that will really captivate our guests while the promenade-style path ensures that all visitors can closely enjoy these stunning works of art.”

Among the larger-than-life exhibits, the Philadelphia Flower Show has brought back its vendor village. As a release states, the exhibitor lineup for 2023 will place special emphasis on the representation of garden and landscape designers of varied backgrounds, experiences, and specialties, offering them a platform to make their unique artistic voices heard.

One of the more notable stops in the Flower Show, however, is the Butterfly Live! exhibit, aka a habitat for native butterfly species, and Philadelphians can step inside and hang out with them all for an extra $5.

As a release states, The PHS Hamilton Horticourt will also return this year in a new, central location within the show’s layout, allowing attendees to easily peruse the myriad of award-winning plants and flowers entered into PHS’s competitive classes. This year’s Horticourt will house new competitive class entrants for categories such as forced cut branches, citrus, and several new classes in arrangements, including a new invitational class that will invite top floral designers to compete.

There will also be themed days and special events to look out for—from early morning tours, to Fido Fridays and even a special 21+ after hours event on March 11. A full schedule can be found online.

This year is certainly one to see. And Cherron Thomas, owner of the boutique Plant and People—a retailer with “goods and services intended to support the restorative needs of our community with plants”—explains why:

“After two years outdoors, I think people are excited for the Flower Show to return back to Pennsylvania Convention Center. PHS thought about everything this year from diverse exhibitors like Black Girl Florist, to more sitting benches, and activities,” says Parker. “This year seems like it offered more fun activities to keep you engaged. There’s a menu of make-n-take type workshops, from candle making to fresh floral jewelry. From the butterfly tent to the entertainment court, there is something for everyone.”