Family-friendly events to celebrate Pride

If you’re looking for something to do with all ages for Pride, here are 4 family-friendly events and ways to celebrate Pride in 2023.

Ramona Susan’s Bake Shop

At this shop, families can support Pride in a sweet way. Ramona Susan’s will be offering pink triangle sugar cookies ($5), Pride Dunkaroos ($14, available for pre-order), and when the second week of June hits, Philadelphians can also find rainbow ice cream sandwiches ($5). $1 of each sale will be donated to the William Way House from each of these treats.

Ramona Susan’s is also offering a Pride celebration box available to order during the month of June with 2 sets of their Pride Dunkaroos, 4 Pink Triangle sugar cookies with strawberry frosting and 4 pieces of frosted brownies with rainbow sprinkles.

Multiple locations, ramonasusansbakeshop.com

Philadelphia Orchestra

This Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m., the Philadelphia Orchestra will be putting on a special free concert that is open to the public (though reserving tickets is required.) As a release states, the Orchestra will be joined by the ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, Philadelphia Voices of Pride, and Moulin Rouge star DeAnne Stewart and the performance will include exciting works by LGBTQ+ composers and allies. Philadelphians can expect to hear Gaga alongside Tchaikovsky and Katy Perry alongside Bizet. The Pride concert will also feature the world premiere of ‘The Marvels’ Suite in advance of the film’s release.

300 S. Broad Street, philorch.org

Pride Day at the Philadelphia Zoo

This all-ages experience offers a way to get outdoors with family, friends and/or significant others and enjoy the animals and celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a release states.

At the Zoo’s Pride Day, local LGBTQ organizations have been invited to give away literature and talk about their services, and guests are invited to show off their Gay Pride by wearing their most colorful rainbow and pride-themed threads for a chance to win Zoo tickets for a future visit. Tickets are regular price of Zoo admission and are available online.

3400 W. Girard Ave., PhiladelphiaZoo.org

Evil Genius Block Party

This Saturday, June 3, from noon to 6 p.m. the Love is Love Block Party will be in full swing which with live music, axe throwing, face painting, local vendors, a food truck and more. Additionally, there will also be vendors on site as well as other surprises in store. The event is free, family and dog friendly—food and beverage options are available as pay-as-you-go.

1727 N Front St., evilgeniusbeer.com