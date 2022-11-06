Farmers’ Market pop-up heads to the Piazza in Northern Liberties

The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, will debut a special Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza, Second Street and Germantown Avenue. The market will feature over a dozen vendors, including fruit and vegetable farmers, dairy purveyors, chocolate makers, hyper-locally brewed beer and more.

“We are blessed with some amazing places to get staples in Northern Liberties, but there is nothing quite like a farmers market and we are ecstatic to co-host this pop-up to explore options for a year-round market next year,” said Northern Liberties BID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy in a statement. “The Piazza’s central location makes it ideal for hosting the market, offering convenient access for adjacent neighborhoods.”

Some vendor highlights include fresh produce from Huzzah Farms, garlic goods from Hayday Farms, and jams and spreads from Fifth of a Farm Creations. Plant-based enthusiasts will love the offerings from Dr. Brownies, and foodie favorites like Birchrun Hills Farm cheese and Lost Bread loaves will round out the offerings. Local libations will also be for sale from local neighborhood favorites Urban Village Brewing Company and Mural City Cellars. Also, Ray’s Reusables, who has a brick and mortar shop at 935 N. 2nd Street, will be at the farmers market selling eco-friendly soaps and detergents, plus reusable wares.

“Delicious, nutritious food should be easy to find in every neighborhood,” said The Food Trust President and CEO Mark Edwards. “We’re thrilled to be bringing a farmers market back to Northern Liberties, in a central location that is accessible to the entire community.”

For more information and the growing vendor list, visit thefoodtrust.org/ northernliberties. For more about other activities in Northern Liberties, visit explorenorthernliberties.org/ events