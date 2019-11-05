Fishtown Social is throwing down for Movember and Philadelphia Cider Week

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

Things are getting a bit hairy at popular hotspot Fishtown Social –– in a good way. Owner Vanessa Wong is celebrating “Movember” by launching a charity initiative throughout the month of November to raise money for men’s health awareness.

Some may be aware of the popular charitable trend that took the country by storm over the years called “Movember” by some and “No Shave Novem-beard” by others promoting and bringing awareness to men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. The Movember Foundation, however, runs the annual official charity event every year.

Now Fishtown Social is joining the no-shave party. Every Philadelphian who takes a selfie or photo and posts it on Instagram with a mustache (real or fake) or a female “misstache” will prompt the restaurant and wine bar to donate $1 to Movember United States.

“We may be a woman-owned business, but this was something I really wanted to do to help a good cause,” said Wong in a release. “We’re sure our guests have a lot of fun with it, and we hope to be able to donate a good amount of money when it’s all said and done. It’s also a really fun way to be social, which is what we’re all about considering our name. We look forward to seeing all of the photos.”

According to the release, in addition, at the end of November, Wong will also select the best photo for one winner to receive either a $100 gift card to Fishtown Social, or $100 donation to a charity of their choice. Those who post photos should use the hashtag #Movember and tag @fishtownsocial on Instagram so the restaurant can track the posts.

On top of the charitable festivities this month, Fishtown Social is also hosting another event that fits right in with the season. Head to the popular spot on Nov. 7 from 7 pm-10 pm for their After the Fall new cidery launch extravaganza in honor of Cider Week in Philadelphia. After the Fall is woman-owned and powered and was founded by a second-generation orchardist focusing on a fruit-first approach to cider making. The new products from After the Fall are all hand-picked, fermented and blended at their forty-year certified organic orchard.

Maria Kretschmann (owner) will be present at the event for a short talk and tasting of all of her new ciders which will be paired with pies and PA cheese.

To learn more about Fishtown Social (1525 Frankford Ave.) visit fishtownsocial.com