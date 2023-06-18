Fishtown Taps offers a spirited reason to visit its neighborhood

There’s a very spirited reason to head to Fishtown every Tuesday.

From now until Labor Day, the new Fishtown Taps promotion will be in full swing, and will take over the bustling neighborhood of the city with drink deals at nearly 20 bars, breweries and restaurants.

What thirsty Philadelphians can look for are $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 signature cocktails and on top of that, many participating locations will also offer discounted appetizers and small plate specials.

Participants span Bottle Bar East, Cheu Fishtown, Five Iron Golf, Lloyd Whiskey Bar, Kraftwork, The International Bar, Two Robbers Fishtown, Garage, Izakaya Fishtown, Interstate Drafthouse and more (a full list is available online with other spots expected to be added in coming weeks.)

“We are excited to bring people to Fishtown and Kensington during the summer months to enjoy all that we have to offer,” said Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo in a statement.

Collazzo continued: “The new “Fishtown Taps” happy hour is a chance for people to come and try out the notable bars and restaurants and take advantage of the discounted offerings. It is also the chance to experience some of the city’s most buzzed-about and beloved bars and drinkeries on a slower night of the week. The program is also designed to spotlight all the great beer bars and breweries we have in the District – and to give another reason to visit for drinks, food, retail shopping and more.”

As a release states, some drink and food highlights include $1 dumplings from Humpty Dumplings at Saint Lazarus Bar; $5 Southern Fried Frog Legs at Cedar Point, $3-8 small plates like Umami Cukes, Tuna Rice Crisps, Curry Short Rib Bao and Spicy Tuna Maki at Izakaya Fishtown, $8 Black Pepper Beef Dumplings, Black Garlic Wings and Spicy Tuna Rice Crackers at Cheu, $5 select drafts at Evil Genius Beer Company, $3 (extra discounted) beers and $5 food menu at Five Iron Golf, and a lot more.

Other spots like Bottle Bar East will be getting creative with a different food truck popping up weekly.

In addition to all of the specials being added, Fishtown District has also partnered with FYND app founder, Max Thalheimer to promote the weekly event. The locally focused application is made to help find Philadelphians drink specials, events, and things happening all around the City of Brotherly Love. And FYND is also where customers will be able to see all of the beers on tap, wine, cocktails and food included in the weekly event.

Those interested can look for other spots to be announced in the coming days, and Philadelphians are advised to check specials each week as some may vary or be added. For more about Fishtown District, follow @fishtown_district on social and visit fishtowndistrict.com.