5 killed, 15 wounded in Fourth of July weekend violence

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in violence across Philadelphia over the long Fourth of July weekend.

A woman, described by authorities as around 30 years old, was fatally shot at 4:45 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of E. Indiana Avenue in Kensington, police said.

On Sunday night, just after 10:30 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was shot in the chest and wrist inside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Arrott Street in Frankford, investigators said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are also looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning car at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 8500 block of Verree Road in Fox Chase.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and found a dead man, whose age has not been released, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Authorities said a suspect was apprehended after a man was stabbed to death just before 8 p.m. Saturday inside a house on the 400 block of Seville Street in Northwest Philadelphia. Officers also recovered a weapon at the scene.

Two men were struck when gunfire erupted at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of N. 3rd Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the chest was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later. The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was hit in the forearm and is expected to physically recover.

On Monday, at around 12:15 p.m., a 23-year-old man walked into Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right bicep, investigators said. Police were still attempting to locate the scene of the shooting Monday.

Earlier, at around 11 a.m., someone shot a 48-year-old woman in the hip inside a property on the 5900 block of N. Norwood Street in East Germantown. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities said the victim knew the shooter, though no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

In Logan, officers took a 30-year-old man to Einstein Medical Center after he was shot six times at around 10 a.m. Monday on the 4500 block of N. Gratz Street, according to police. He is expected to survive the shooting.

Early Monday morning, at around 1:30 a.m., shots were fired on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion, hitting a 29-year-old man twice in the thigh, authorities said He drove himself to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

A group of people fired at a man just before 12:15 a.m. Monday on the Chestnut Street bridge leading to Penn’s Landing, investigators said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

On Sunday, at around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on the 1900 block of S. 67th Street in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

In Kensington, someone shot a 34-year-old man once in the side at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street, according to authorities. He was taken to Temple University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Earlier, just before 12:45 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg and twice in the hand on the 2400 block of N. Natrona Street in Strawberry Mansion, police said. He was later listed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot three times in the hip just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the 4600 block of N. Marvine Street in Logan, authorities said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.